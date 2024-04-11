'Pansexual' Antifa radical arrested for allegedly setting off nail bomb outside Alabama AG's office

A radical leftist was arrested Wednesday in connection with the Feb. 24 bombing outside the Republican attorney general's office in Montgomery, Alabama. Kyle Benjamin Douglas Calvert, 26, of Irondale has been indicted on two felony counts of malicious use of an explosive and possession of an unregistered destructive device.

Calvert, an anti-Israel "pansexual" and self-described engineer, apparently reckons himself part of the left-wing extremist group Antifa, which former President Donald Trump suggested in 2020 should be designated a domestic terrorist organization. Weeks ahead of the incident, Calvert showcased the same Antifa propaganda that was later found near the bomb site along with pro-abortion and LGBT agitprop.

Republican Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said of Calvert's arrest, "My staff and I are breathing a collective sigh of relief this morning knowing that this individual has been taken off the streets."

"Although more information will be provided in the weeks to come, I think it is safe to say that this was not a random act of violence," continued the Republican attorney general. "We are grateful to our federal and local partners for their assistance in this matter and are pleased that the offender faces federal charges carrying significant prison time."

At approximately 3:42 a.m. on Feb. 24, a nail bomb was detonated outside AG Marshall's office building. Marshall revealed in a statement that "thankfully, no staff or personnel were injured by the explosion."

According to the Department of Justice, there was also no "major damage" reported to nearby buildings.

Days after the bombing, state authorities and the FBI released security camera footage and photographs of the pigeon-footed suspect appending leftist propaganda to state buildings around the time of the bombing dressed in a blue mask, a hat, circular goggles, and a black jacket.

On March 1, Republican Gov. Kay Ivey offered a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator, underscoring that "every effort should be made to protect the citizens of the State of Alabama."

Court documents alleged that Calvert was spotted making his way to the Republican AG's office at 3:35 a.m. on Feb. 24. Several minutes later, there was a an explosion.

Investigators indicated that the device was fashioned out of a "coffee container-like vessel which contained insulation material soaked in a gasoline or light fluid substance, a mortar, firecrackers and nails."

Nail bombs have long been utilized by terrorists to generate a larger radius of destruction and maximize harm to soft targets. For instance, the Islamic terrorists who murdered 22 people, including children, and injured well over 1,000 at a 2017 Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, utilized such a device.

The charging document stressed that the "action of placing and initiating the IED on the walkway beside a government building demonstrates that this device was used as a weapon against property and/or to cause injury/death."

Calvert made easy work for investigators, failing to disguise his limp and driving his Toyota Camry to and from the scene, which they were able to later identify as his, in part because of the "several uniquely shaped and placed stickers on the rear portion and the rear bumper" of the car and the "poorly matched repair job" on the driver side rear door.

Calvert's apparent sticker obsession connected him to the scene in more ways than one.

Prosecutors indicated that one of the stickers Calvert allegedly posted near the bomb site read, "SUPPORT YOUR LOCAL ANTIFA."

Other stickers read, "DEATH TO FASCISM," "MY BODY. MY CHOICE," "ABOLISH ICE," "FRIENDS DON'T LET FRIENDS BECOME COPS," "EAT THE RICH," and "NEVER WORK."

In a Jan. 10 video he originally shared to his TikTok page, referenced in his charging document, Calvert shows off stickers "of identical design to the stickers placed by the subject in and around the Alabama Statehouse and downtown Montgomery," along with stickers that read, "Smash the patriarchy," "Anti-fascism is community defense," and "Queer liberation, not rainbow capitalism."

In the video, Calvert also stated, "I am impulsive by nature in some way that can often be violent, or my impulses are violent."

Calvert made his anger clear in multiple videos.

Court documents also referenced a Dec. 12, 2023, TikTok video wherein Calvert stated, "I don't understand how f**king politicians do this s**t. How the f**k are people okay with this s**t?"

He allegedly went on to say, "How the f**k are we not killing the government right now! F**k!"

Prosecutors emphasized that "Calvert is violent, and he is dangerous, just as he said. If Calvert is released, the danger to the community from a second offense is greatly increased."

The DOJ noted that if convicted, Calvert faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum penalty of 20 years behind bars.

"Federal, state, and local law enforcement agents worked tirelessly to investigate this matter," Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan Ross for the Middle District of Alabama said in a statement. "The arrest today is a reflection of the way in which close cooperation among law enforcement agencies facilitates the pursuit of justice. I am grateful for the efforts of all involved."

"This explosion was very unsettling to the community and we hope today’s arrest provides reassurance that the FBI will investigate those who target public institutions and will hold them accountable for such illegal acts," said FBI Director Christopher Wray.

