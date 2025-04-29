LGBTQ Pride festivals see corporate funding dry up after conservative boycotts: 'Will we be able to keep the doors open?'

LGBTQ Pride festivals across the United States are facing major shortfalls in corporate funding this year following several successful conservative boycotts in recent years.

According to a new report from Bloomberg, LGBTQ leaders noted that the withdrawal of several corporate sponsors from this year's Pride Month festivities is "unprecedented."

'Conservative scrutiny is really the top driver of change.'

LGBTQ leaders have warned that Pride parades and festivals face severe funding gaps because corporate sponsorships are drying up.

San Francisco Pride Executive Director Suzanne Ford told Bloomberg, "Will we be able to keep the doors open? You know, that's what I'm most concerned about now."

Ford added, "We’ve all seen the culture wars playing out as far as how corporations respond, and I think this is part and parcel of that movement."

The San Francisco Pride celebration, which is scheduled for late June, is facing a $200,000 funding shortfall following the withdrawal of sponsors including Comcast, Anheuser-Busch, Benefit Cosmetics, and liquor giant Diageo.

With about a month before Pride Month, Twin Cities Pride faces an approximate $200,000 shortfall. The LGBTQ organization noted that it would use crowdfunding to try to compensate for Target ceasing its sponsorship of the event.

Pride St. Louis, which lost Anheuser-Busch as a sponsor, is confronted by a $150,000 budget shortfall.

Denver Pride revealed that returning sponsors have cut contributions by an average of 62%, leaving a $230,000 funding deficit.

According to Bloomberg, Dollar General Corp. and Nissan Motor Co. decided not to sponsor the June Pride event in Nashville, Tennessee.

“We are currently reviewing allmarketing and sales spending,” a Nissan spokesperson told Bloomberg.

CNBC reported that Seattle Pride and New York City Pride both face $350,000 deficits.

Ryan Bos, Capital Pride Alliance’s executive director, told CNBC, "The sad thing is corporations have long been the first to step into our corner. The fact that some are questioning their commitment now during this uncertain time is very disheartening, hurtful, and frustrating for many.”

Home improvement retailer Lowe's reportedly stopped sponsoring the Charlotte Pride festival after providing funding the previous nine years.

St. Pete Pride in Florida noted that it would focus more on community donations instead of corporate sponsors after only hitting 55% of its fundraising goal as of late March, compared with the typical 80% to 90% at this time of year.

“We are the people. This is about people power and being able to use your dollar to advocate,” said Byron Green-Calisch, president of St. Pete Pride.

Nearly two-fifths of corporations plan on rolling back engagement for LGBTQ Pride Month this June.

Some LGBTQ activists are insisting that corporations continue to funnel money to Pride festivities.

“We spend our money as a community in these corporations, and I want them to give back,” demanded Andi Otto, executive director of Twin Cities Pride. “They should give back.”

According to a recent survey of 49 executives from Fortune 1000 companies by Gravity Research, nearly two-fifths of corporations plan on rolling back engagement for LGBTQ Pride Month this June. In last year's survey, only 9% of companies told Gravity Research they would alter their Pride Month engagement plans.

Forbes reported, "Of the 39% of companies who said they would reduce Pride Month engagement this year, 43% said they would reduce external shows of support, which includes having a visual presence at or financially sponsoring Pride marches, offering a Pride merchandise line, updating social media branding, and partnering with influencers for Pride-themed sponsorships."

Many of the executives who said they were scaling back Pride sponsorships noted they were retreating because of possible conservative boycotts, pressure from President Donald Trump's administration, and the backlash against DEI initiatives.

“Conservative scrutiny is really the top driver of change,” said Luke Hartig, president of Gravity Research.

Hartig noted that some of the companies had already begun pulling back in LGBTQ support as early as 2023.

In April 2023, conservatives started to wage a successful brand boycott after Bud Light partnered with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney. Bud Light's parent company, Anheuser-Busch, lost millions in market share due to the conservative boycott.

In May 2023, Target lost billions in market value after conservatives boycotted the retail behemoth for rolling out eyebrow-raising LGBTQ Pride products.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up!