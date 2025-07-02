Man with death wish gives chilling jailhouse confession of murdering and crucifying pastor, planned to kill over a dozen more

A man accused of the brutal murder of a beloved pastor confessed to the grisly killing, according to a chilling jailhouse interview. The suspect claimed he had a death wish and planned to kill over a dozen more pastors around the country.

As Blaze News previously reported, Maricopa County sheriff deputies discovered the dead body of William Schonemann — a 76-year-old beloved pastor — on April 28. Schonemann — affectionately known as "Pastor Bill" — reportedly was found covered in blood at his home in New River.

'I want the death sentence.'

Multiple sources informed KSAZ-TV that Schonemann appeared to have suffered from significant injuries and that his arms were spread out and his hands were pinned to a wall.

Maricopa County Sheriff Jerry Sheridan described Schonemann's death as the most "tragic and bizarre" he's ever seen.

Police arrested 51-year-old Adam Christopher Sheafe in Sedona on April 30 after he allegedly burglarized a home.

Sedona Red Rock News reported that Sheafe was charged with second-degree burglary, unlawful flight from a pursuing law enforcement vehicle, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, leaving the scene of an accident with an injury, criminal damage, theft or control of stolen property, first-degree trespassing, possession of a stolen vehicle, and resisting arrest.

Authorities noted that Sheafe has a lengthy criminal history across several states.

Sheafe allegedly told authorities that he broke into houses to steal needed "supplies."

Then in a shocking jailhouse confession, Sheafe admitted to murdering Schonemann and "crucifying" the beloved man of God.

Sheafe explained the gruesome details in a startling interview with KNXV-TV, during which he also declared that he wants the death penalty.

Sheafe said he drove to Schonemann's house at "like two in the morning, maybe, and parked. And then I just went in there and did it."

In an eyebrow-raising jailhouse interview with KTVK-TV, Sheafe admitted that he planned to go on a priest-killing spree across the country. After Schonemann's death, he traveled to Sedona where he intended to kill two others, KTVK said, but he was arrested for burglary and other charges. Then came his confession.

Sheafe stated that he planned to "execute" 14 pastors across 10 states. Schonemann was the first.

“I was going to start in Phoenix and end in Phoenix and circle the nation," he said. "Starting in Arizona, where I was born. Where it starts is where it ends, like the Garden of Eden."

“From there, it was Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington; Billings, Montana; Detroit, Michigan; New York, New York; Charlotte, North Carolina; Mobile, Alabama; Beaumont, Texas; and El Paso, Texas," Sheafe explained. "So four of them were going to get hit in Arizona."

Sheafe continued, "I'm not interested in executing anyone other than the pastors or the shepherds leading the flock astray."

Sheafe was asked if he was "feeling satisfied," to which he responded, "Look, it’s not my heart to go around killing people."

When asked how he would feel if someone attempted to crucify him, Sheafe replied, "Good luck trying."

Sheafe reportedly told the FBI that he wanted the death sentence.

“I told the FBI agent, 'Look, I want the death sentence,'" Sheafe told KNXV. "I'll plead guilty right now, on the spot ... I want the death sentence, and I want the execution date right now."

Sheafe told KTVK, "Well, I want to be executed quickly so we can get this show on the road and show exactly what I’m trying to do. ... All you gotta do is worship Jesus and you go to heaven; your sins are forgiven. That’s not what God said."

Sheafe argued that God will "absolutely" forgive him of his sins.

"He is a forgiving God and loving God," he said.

Sheafe declared, "It’s a commandment to rid Israel of evil."

Sheafe's father told KTVK in a separate story that his son changed after he became "extremely interested" in the Old Testament.

The family of Schonemann — who served in the Navy, including a tour in Vietnam — told KOLD-TV in April, "Our dad had such a positive impact on people everywhere he went. We will miss the loving guidance and patience. The happiness he showed just getting to walk around an airport, getting his steps in."

The family added, "There are never enough words to say it all or to say it as well as a person would like. Simply, he is missed."

Those who knew Pastor Bill said his grisly death is "unfathomable."

"Who would do that? Why would anyone hurt Bill? I don't understand how someone could do something like that. It’s still unfathomable," neighbor Eric Asher told the Arizona Republic in May.

Mike Anders, another neighbor, said their community remains shocked over Schonemann's murder.

"I mean, we locked our doors last night. It’s just something that we are just not used to doing," Anders told KSAZ. "Everybody is just, until we know what’s going on, we don’t know if it was a family member, or, we don’t know what, who could do this to him."

