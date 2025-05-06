Beloved pastor found murdered in chilling crime scene — and police remain tight-lipped over 'unique' case

The shocking murder of a beloved Arizona pastor is raising more questions than answers.

On April 28, Maricopa County sheriff deputies were dispatched to the home of 76-year-old William Schonemann. Known in his community as "Pastor Bill," Schonemann served as pastor of the New River Bible Chapel for 25 years.

'Who would do that? Why would anyone hurt Bill?'

At the scene, police discovered Schonemann's lifeless body.

Detectives initially said little about Schonemann's death, though they disclosed that "foul play" was observed at the scene. A few days later, the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office ruled Pastor Bill's death a homicide. He had been murdered inside his own home.

Investigators remain tight-lipped about the details. But sources told KSAZ-TV that Schonemann was discovered on his bed with "his arms spread out and hands pinned to the wall," the outlet reported. Schonemann's body, moreover, reportedly had "significant injuries," though the nature of those injuries remain unclear at this time.

As for a motive or a suspect? Police aren't saying much.

Investigators have only disclosed that there are "specific and unique circumstances" with the case, but they have declined to elaborate further.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputy Will Jinks said the agency is "actively working the case," but "there are specific and unique circumstances" that "we are not at liberty to discuss to ensure we keep the integrity of the investigation. We hope to have an update very soon."

As for those who knew Pastor Bill, his untimely death is "unfathomable."

"Who would do that? Why would anyone hurt Bill? I don't understand how someone could do something like that. It’s still unfathomable," said neighbor Eric Asher.

Mike Anders, another neighbor, said their community remains shocked over Schonemann's murder.

"I mean, we locked our doors last night. It’s just something that we are just not used to doing," Anders told KSAZ. "Everybody is just, until we know what’s going on, we don’t know if it was a family member, or, we don’t know what, who could do this to him."

In a statement, Schonemann's family said:

Our Dad had such a positive impact on people everywhere he went. We will miss the loving guidance and patience. The happiness he showed just getting to walk around an airport, getting his steps in. The creativity of all machines he built. There are never enough words to say it all or to say it as well as a person would like. Simply, he is missed.

Aside from his vocation as a pastor, Schonemann served in the Navy, including a tour in Vietnam.

The investigation into his murder remains ongoing, and you can view a video report here about where things stand.

