'We are on the verge of bloodshed': Pastor says violence 'necessary' to prevent Elon Musk stealing Social Security checks

A Baptist pastor appeared to advocate for violence in order to stop Elon Musk from his actions at the Department of Government Efficiency.

Dr. Steve Caudle made the comments from the pulpit of the Greater Second Missionary Baptist Church in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Sunday.

'Sometimes the devil will act so ugly that you have no other choice but to get violent and fight.'

"In this nation, I am worried that we are on the verge of bloodshed. This is an attempt to take us back to a day that we do not want to go, and we will not go," said the pastor.

"Therefore, there will be conflict," he added.

He went on to say that people would likely respond with violence against billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk when he tried to take away their Social Security benefits.

"I pray that the peace of God will win out and overcome the madness that is attempting to take over this nation. And I will say to you, beloved, no one likes violence, but sometimes violence is necessary," Caudle continued.

"When Elon Musk forces his way into the United States Treasury and threatens to steal your personal information and your Social Security check, there is a possibility of violence," he added. "Sometimes, the devil will act so ugly that you have no other choice but to get violent and fight."

Video of the sermon was posted to social media where it was widely circulated. The extended video of the church service showed other camera angles that revealed about two dozen people were in attendance at the church during the time of the sermon.

The church's website said Caudle received a Master’s of Theology degree from Dallas Theological Seminary in 1995. He has headed the church in Chattanooga for 18 years.

