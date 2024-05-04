Nancy Pelosi, Al Gore, and others awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Joe Biden honored multiple figures with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony on Friday, including Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California, who previously served as speaker of the House and was the first and only woman ever to serve in that role.

Biden predicted that Pelosi will go down in history as the greatest House speaker.

"It is with great appreciation that I accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom from our great and patriotic President of the United States Joe Biden," Pelosi said in a statement. "Freedom was the vision of our founders, has been the goal of our men and women in uniform, and is our promise to our children. It is with reverence for freedom and respect for all who have received it that I am deeply honored and forever grateful. Thank you, President Biden."

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California congratulated Pelosi in a tweet, calling the award "a fitting honor for the greatest Speaker of all time."

Former Vice President Al Gore, who is known for promoting climate alarmism ideology, also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Friday. Gore, a Democrat, lost the 2000 presidential election to Republican candidate George W. Bush.

John Kerry, who has previously served as special presidential envoy for climate under Biden, secretary of state under Barack Obama, and as a U.S. senator, also received the medal. Kerry, a Democrat, lost the 2004 presidential election to Bush.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg was also one of the award recipients.

In all, there were 19 people honored with the award on Friday, though the medal was being posthumously awarded in some cases.

