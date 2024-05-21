Pentagon admits the US-built pier to Gaza is failing to provide aid

Department of Defense press secretary Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder revealed on Tuesday in the department's estimation, none of the over 500 metric tons of aid from the U.S.-built pier has made it to the people of Gaza.

The U.S. pier was authorized by President Joe Biden's administration in an attempt to distribute more aid within the war zone, in addition to aid brought in through border crossings and through air drops. The pier was built off the coast near Nuseirat in central Gaza.

[The pier] has run into other severe problems before it started operating.

Ryder said he did not believe any of the aid brought through the pier had gotten to the people of Gaza, resulting in the U.S., Israel, and the United Nations having discussions for "alternative routes" in order for the safe passage of the trucks.

The pier cost the U.S. over $320 million to build and has run into other severe problems before it started operating. While it was being constructed in April, the pier came under fire from mortar shells. While workers were forced to find cover, no one was injured, according to the Associated Press. None of the terrorist groups in Gaza took credit for the attack.

Aid going into Gaza and getting to those who need it the most has been a constant issue since the war began. Once trucks enter Gaza, they often come under attack from civilians who loot the trucks before getting to their final destination, or members of Hamas take control of the aid and horde it for themselves. Hamas also sells the aid back to civilians at higher costs when it is not meant to be sold. Truck drivers have also been killed by mobs attacking the deliveries.

Hamas took credit for attacking the Kerem Shalom border crossing, a vital crossing point for humanitarian aid to enter the southern end of the Gaza Strip. The attacks have resulted in the crossing point being closed for different periods of time, delaying aid going inside.

