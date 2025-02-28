Pentagon finally giving 'transgender' troops the boot

The Pentagon indicated in a Wednesday court filing that unless granted a waiver, troops who identify as members of the opposite sex will be removed from the military.

President Donald Trump — who vowed to "restore the Trump ban on transgenders in the military" in August 2023 — issued an executive order on Jan. 27 titled "Prioritizing Military Excellence and Readiness," effectively banning transvestites from the military.

In the order, Trump stressed that the military's policy to establish "high standards for troop readiness, lethality, cohesion, honesty, humility, uniformity, and integrity" is incompatible with the accommodations sought and health constraints faced by gender-dysphoric individuals.

Trump noted further that those "expressing a false 'gender identity'" at odds with their actual sex "cannot satisfy the rigorous standards necessary for military service" and cannot satisfy the soldier's "commitment to an honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle."

'Service by these individuals is not in the best interests of the Military Services and is not clearly consistent with the interests of national security.'

The president directed Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to update military policy accordingly.

Despite the federal lawsuit filed on Jan. 28 by GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders and the National Center for Lesbian Rights challenging Trump's order — Talbott v. Trump — Hegseth announced earlier this month that the Pentagon was pausing "all new accessions for individuals with a history of gender dysphoria" along with all sex-change procedures for service members.

The Office of the Under Secretary of Defense revealed the Pentagon's new guidance in a Wednesday court filing in Talbott.

The guidance, delineated in a 13-page memo, states:

Military service by Service members and applicants for military service who have a current diagnosis or history of, or exhibit symptoms consistent with, gender dysphoria is incompatible with military service. Service by these individuals is not in the best interests of the Military Services and is not clearly consistent with the interests of national security. Individuals who have a current diagnosis or history of, or exhibit symptoms consistent with, gender dysphoria are no longer eligible for military service.

The guidance noted further that current service members afflicted with gender dysphoria "will be processed for separation from military service." Unless the transvestic service members' military records otherwise warrant a lower characterization, their discharges will be honorable.

According to the memo, exceptions could be made for gender-dysphoric service members if they are willing to abide by Pentagon guidelines and there is a "compelling Government interest in accessing the applicant that directly supports warfighting capabilities."

The memo directed the secretaries of each military branch to identify gender-dysphoric service members within 30 days and to proceed with "separation actions" over the following 30 days.

SPARTA Pride, an activist group that supports transvestites in the military, said in a statement, "Thousands of transgender troops are currently serving, and are fully qualified for the positions in which they serve. No policy will ever erase transgender Americans’ contribution to history, warfighting, or military excellence."

Jennifer Levi of GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders bemoaned the Pentagon's new guidance, stating, "This is a purge of unprecedented magnitude."

A recent Pentagon estimate indicates the magnitude of the removals is actually quite small. Of the roughly 2 million Americans in uniform, roughly 4,240 individuals have a diagnosis of gender dysphoria, reported the New York Times. Activists frequently suggest that the number of troops who are chronically confused about their sex serving in the military is somewhere in the neighborhood of 15,000.

The planned removal of transvestites from the military appears to be a case of history repeating itself.

Trump announced in July 2017 that "the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military." Two years later, the Trump Pentagon established a policy permitting "transgender" troops to serve so long as they didn't attempt to masquerade as members of the opposite sex or invade their spaces.

Former President Joe Biden reversed the Trump policy after taking office, stating, "America's strength is found in its diversity."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!