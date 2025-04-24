Pete Hegseth shoots down ‘totally fake’ report about makeup studio — and takes apparent jab at Tim Walz

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ripped into a report claiming he had a makeup studio at the Pentagon and took a jab at failed vice presidential candidate Tim Walz.

The report said that Hegseth ordered modifications to a room next to the Pentagon press briefing room to install a makeup studio. The retrofitting was reportedly intended to prepare him for television shots and would cost thousands of dollars, according to sources who spoke to CBS News.

'The leftist "news" media would have loved that.'

Hegseth denied the report on social media Wednesday.

"Totally fake story. No 'orders' and no 'makeup' — but whatever," he wrote.



"We should have installed tampon machines in every men’s bathroom at DoD instead — the leftist 'news' media would have loved that," he added.

The jab was seemingly a reference to a popular talking point against Democrat Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who ran for vice president in the 2024 election. During the campaign, Republicans mocked him for signing a law requiring public schools in his state to provide tampons and menstrual pads to all students, including boys.

Democrats have been calling for Hegseth's resignation since an embarrassing leak of defense plans related to an attack on the Houthi terror group. Far-left Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas pounced on the makeup studio report to mock Hegseth and the Trump administration.

"Pete Hegseth is treating the Pentagon like it’s a Fox News set—ordering a makeup studio while leaking sensitive information in Signal chats," she posted. "This is what happens when you put clout-chasers in charge of national security."

President Donald Trump has dismissed the criticism and said he stands by Hegseth.

Since the devastating election for Democrats, Walz has said that the country just wasn't ready for the supposedly positive tone of the Democrats' messaging.

"We were pledging to be inclusive. We were pledging to bring people in," he said in December. "Donald Trump has said that that isn't what he wants, and so if that's what America is leaning towards, I guess for me, it's to understand and learn more about America because I thought that they were going to probably move towards a more positive message."

