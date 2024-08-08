Every time 'Tampon Tim' Walz told us EXACTLY who he is

While the media paints Kamala’s VP pick Tim Walz as a lovable, folksy, “Midwestern dad,” they’re working overtime to paint JD Vance as a “weird” “white supremacist.”

But per usual, neither could be further from the truth. And in Walz’s case, Glenn Beck has the receipts that Walz is much more a radical, socialist creep than a lovable, folksy dad.

“We’re there to protect children. We’re there to have you understand that in Minnesota, you’re going to be protected. And I just want to be clear, I will never understand what goes into the thinking of these folks to bully these children,” Walz said in a segment on CNN.

“The trans community is as terrified as they’ve ever been. We’ve seen attacks across the nation, even here in Minnesota, and we’re now saying we have to be much more proactive, we have to be much more aggressive about making sure that folks are protected,” Walz continued.

“Children have a right to have their noodles cut off or their breasts removed,” Glenn comments, mocking Walz.

But his take on the “trans community” is far from the worst of it.

“He had more nursing home deaths in his state than they had in New York under Cuomo,” Glenn says, adding, “He was a total authoritarian and locked everything down. But he went the extra mile here.”

Glenn is referring to the hotline that encouraged Minnesotans to snitch on their neighbors who weren’t following the government’s COVID lockdown orders.

Walz, who obviously knows a lot about being a good neighbor, also went on record to say that “one person’s socialism is another person’s neighborliness.”

“Amen, amen,” Glenn laughs sarcastically, adding that Walz has also pledged that there will be no gasoline-run cars in the state of Minnesota by 2035.

“It’s just so crazy what people are saying about him now,” Glenn says. “I’d like to call him the name that people call him in the state occasionally and that’s Tampon Tim. Which I think is very dignified and shows what he’s for and that is tampons in boy restrooms.”

