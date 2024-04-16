Peter Doocy corners Kirby with two questions after Iran ignores Biden's warning not to attack Israel: 'They did it anyway'

Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked all the right questions on Monday after Iran launched an unprecedented attack on Israel.

Last Friday, Biden said he expected Iran to launch an attack on Israel and issued a one-word warning, "Don't." But the doctrine of don't failed. The next day, Iran launched hundreds of projectiles at Israel — drones, cruise missiles, ballistic missiles. Fortunately, the U.S. and its Middle Eastern allies intercepted nearly all of the projectiles, leading to minimal damage, no deaths, and few injuries.

At the White House press briefing, Doocy interrogated Kirby on Biden's next steps, pointing out the doctrine of don't was a failure.

"Has President Biden considered maybe beefing up the public Iran posture to be more than just one word?" Doocy asked. "Because he said 'don't' and they did it anyway. So now what?"

Kirby, however, refused to provide a direct answer, instead focusing on the level of success of the attack.

"Yes, they fired an unprecedented amount of munitions, but how much of a success did they have, Peter? None. Zero," Kirby said. "It was an embarrassing failure for the Supreme Leader, for the [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps]."



Emphasizing the attack's lack of success ignores the larger issue: The U.S. is supposed to be a force of strength in the world, but Iran clearly does not fear President Biden.

Naturally, Doocy then asked Kirby about the Biden administration's decision to unfreeze billions of dollars in Iranian funds last year.

"Now we know the Iranians do not listen to President Biden's public warnings. Is there any regret here about unfreezing of dollars for Iranian leaders?" Doocy followed up. "You're going to say it's for humanitarian purposes, but doesn't that free up money for them to spend on other stuff? Where do you get the money for an unprecedented number of munitions to fire at Israel?"

It turns out that Doocy is good at predicting answers.

Instead of providing a substantive answer to the question, Kirby said the money can "only be used for humanitarian purposes" and claimed the U.S. is watching it closely.

Perhaps that is true. But Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi admitted last year his government will use the $6 billion however it wants.

"This money belongs to the Islamic Republic of Iran, and naturally, we will decide, the Islamic Republic of Iran, will decide to spend it wherever we need it," he said.

