'Duck Dynasty' family says Phil Robertson has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease

Prayers are streaming in for Phil Robertson, the patriarch of the "Duck Dynasty" family, after his family revealed that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

Robertson's son Jase Robertson spoke about the diagnosis on the latest BlazeTV podcast episode of "Unashamed with the Robertson Family" published Friday.

"Phil's not doing well," he said. "I think I spoke on the 1,000th podcast, we were trying to figure out the diagnosis, but according to the doctors, he has some sort of blood disease causing all kinds of problems."

Phil Robertson had been a part of the podcast but owing to his health declining, he has been absent.

"It's like accelerated, and it's causing problems with his entire body. And he has early stages of Alzheimer's. So if you put those things together, he's really not doing well. He's struggling," Jase Robertson said.

He went on to say that his father had trouble walking around without "crying in pain."

Sadie Robertson wrote on Instagram about her grandfather and posted an image of them together.

"In moments like this, it can feel overwhelming for such bad news to be such public news. But you know what? I’m genuinely so thankful my family chose to make our life public because of how incredible it is that so many people know my grandpa!" she wrote.

"I’m so glad that so many people have been able to learn from his faith and his love for his family. I’m so proud to be his granddaughter. I’m so proud to have learned how to love the word, honor the word, and teach the word from him," she added.

Evangelist Rev. Franklin Graham Jr. was among those who called for prayer for Robertson's condition.

"Would you join me in praying for Phil Robertson, his wife Miss Kay, and their family?" wrote Graham on social media. "Phil is having serious health issues. I’ve appreciated Phil’s bold faith in Jesus Christ and the way he points to God’s Word."

The Robertson family gained nationwide prominence after their show "Duck Dynasty" broke cable rating records for a nonfiction series. The show ended in 2017 after 11 seasons.

