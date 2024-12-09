Robertson brothers open up about their dad’s diagnosis: ‘Phil is not doing well’

Phil Robertson, father of five, outspoken Christ follower, and patriarch of Duck Commander, hasn’t been on the “Unashamed” podcast for a few weeks now due to illness.

“Phil is not doing well,” says Jase.

“According to the doctors, they're sure that he has some sort of blood disease that's causing all kinds of problems."

"It’s accelerated, and it's causing problems with his entire body, and he has early stages of Alzheimer’s, so if you put those things together, he's just not doing well. He's really struggling,” he adds.

“He keeps saying, 'I'm going to get back to the podcast,' but I'm like, well, Phil, you can barely walk around without crying out in pain, and I was like, you know, your memory is not what it once was,” says Jase.

“He misses it,” says Al.

“There will be some days he's a little better, you know, a little more with you; on other days, not so much.”

“We're trying to do a lot of things to figure out how to make him more comfortable and maybe help with his memory,” including “doctor sessions,” but “what we're hearing is outside of some supernatural intervention, which I don't doubt … there’s no curing what he has,” says Jase candidly.

Although Phil went duck hunting with his sons on opening day recently, he “did not fire his weapon, nor did he say much.”

While he told Jase that he would call when he was ready to try hunting again, that day has not come.

“If he's unable to go duck hunting, that pretty much tells you all you need to know,” says Jase.

“If he were here, you know what he would say: Boys, the resurrection looms large as you get nearer and nearer the end,” says Al, noting that while Phil may not be on the set of the podcast, the “Phil chair is always there.”

To hear more about Phil’s condition and how the brothers are working with doctors to "slow it down," watch the episode above.

Want more from the Robertsons?

To enjoy more on God, guns, ducks, and inspiring stories of faith and family, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.