Union tries to scold Philly resident for 'scabbing' during garbage strike — and gets obliterated by ridicule on social media

As the garbage worker strike in Philadelphia continued into its eighth day, the union's social media account was absolutely obliterated for trying to scold a resident for "scabbing."

Philadelphia officials have been unable to agree on a wage increase with the AFSCME District Council 33 union, so the group orchestrated a garbage worker strike in an attempt to force lawmakers to cave to their demands.

'Is the purpose of this to make people hate unions?'

Mountains of garbage are piling up in the "City of Brotherly Love," and union members are resorting to violence and intimidation in order to achieve their goals. Some industrious residents have figured out that they can make some money on the side by picking up their fellow Philadelphians' trash for a small fee.

On Sunday, the AFL-CIO union in Philadelphia suggested that residents should avoid "scabbing" by working to ease the garbage crisis. The account pointed to one example of scabbing and responded, "This is scabbing btw and is a pretty bad look tbh."

The union went on to explain what scabbing was in a second post.

They added, "Scabbing is when union work is done by non union workers while the union is withholding their labor during a strike. In this case, the union has specifically asked the public not to do this or use the dumpsters the city set up. Thus, this what we call a double whammy scab."

The union's demand was met with scorn and ridicule by many critics online.

"Unionized government workers are upset that residents might drive their own garbage to the dump. They should — according to the union — just let the garbage sit inside their own homes, rotting, because to do otherwise is a 'bad look,' and insufficiently pro-labor. LOL. LMAO," read one response.

"Yeah if my trash is piling up you can f**k right off with that union BS," another user said.

"Sorry their willingness to do important public work at a reasonable price is undercutting your attempt at holding the public hostage," read another response.

"Is the purpose of this to make people hate unions?" Frank Fleming joked.

"The union is claiming that they have a moral monopoly over the concept of removing trash from houses, such that no one is allowed to do that if they forbid it," another user said. "Ponder for a moment how insane that is."

The AFSCME District Council 33 union represents about 9,000 municipal workers in Philadelphia.

