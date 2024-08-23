New York pizzeria worker viciously mauled after telling man to take unleashed pit bull outside, police say

A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder when his pit bull allegedly attacked a pizzeria worker who told him to take the unleashed pet outside.

Police said they were called to the Roma Pizza restaurant on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on Monday evening at about 10 p.m.

'He said that Watson only stopped because he believed the man was dead.'

Another employee told WNBC-TV that the altercation began after the pizzeria worker told the man, later identified as Tyshaun Watson, to take his dog outside.

Watson allegedly stepped behind the counter and punched the worker. Their fight spilled out onto the street, where the dog attacked the worker.

"The dog was on him, biting him. After that [Watson] stomped on him, hit him on his head. He went unconscious. He did it two times after," said the co-worker.

He said that Watson only stopped because he believed the man was dead, and then he walked inside of the restaurant to wait for police.

One employee said he overheard Watson tell the dog he would not be fed because the dog disobeyed his order and didn't "finish the job."

Workers told WNBC they went out the back of the store and locked the doors when Watson came back in. They went around to the front and locked the front doors from the outside to trap the man until police arrived.

WNBC showed video of Watson being arrested and pointed out that he was wounded in the arm where the dog bit him as well.

The victim was transported to a hospital with critical injuries, but he is expected to survive. Police said they took the dog into custody but did not say whether it would be put down or not.

WNBC published a news video report with scenes from the pizzeria.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!