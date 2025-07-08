Police responding to disturbance call over PlayStation arrest mother of 3 small children after seeing living conditions

A disturbance call about a PlayStation video game console led to the arrest of a mother of three after police said they witnessed horrendous living conditions at her apartment unit.

Louisiana police responded to the residence at the Village Square Apartments on June 5 and found a cockroach infestation so bad that they described it as "hazardous" and "unsanitary" to the children, according to a press release from the Shreveport Police Department.

'Roaches were also seen coming through holes in the walls, further compromising the health and safety of the environment.'

They identified the mother of the children as Cavinitri White and arrested her after an investigation.

"The infestation was observed on nearly every surface, including furniture, kitchen cabinets, and inside the refrigerator," the release read. "Roaches were also seen coming through holes in the walls, further compromising the health and safety of the environment."

The children were aged 1, 3, and 4 years old.

Police alerted the department's Youth Services Division, which opened a child neglect investigation into the incident.

RELATED: Georgia parents charged with murder after their 12-year-old girl dies as an indirect result of a severe lice infestation

The Department of Children and Family Services also responded to the scene and released the children to the custody of their father after determining the living conditions to be unsafe.

White was booked into the Shreveport City Jail and charged with three counts of neglect of family. In Louisiana, a conviction on a charge of neglect of family is punishable by a fine of $500 or 6 months in jail, or both, in addition to probation.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!