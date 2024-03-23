Plus size influencer complains in viral TikTok video about flying, and the backlash is fierce

A self-described plus size fashion influencer went viral after posting a TikTok video explaining the difficulties that plus size people have on air flights.

Alicia Gilby said that the small spaces on a plane flight prevented her from lowering her food tray and forced her to squeeze sideways through the seats to get through the aisle. The Canadian also had to use a seatbelt extender in her seat.

The video went viral after being posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, where it garnered more than 15 million views.

Much of the response was negative as many people resented Gilby's attempt to blame the airline for her situation.

"I wish these TikTok video people were on X too. They need to read the comments and realize not everyone follows them and cheers in agreement. It's not the airlines responsibility to widen their planes for them," read one response.

"I bet if she lost some weight she wouldn’t have to deal with these things. But I have a feeling that instead, she’ll demand every plane be renovated so she can fit," replied another detractor.

"You're FAT...the word is FAT...and it's YOUR issue, not the airline's. Eat less, move more, lose weight, improve your health," read another response.

"I’m not plus-sized and I think it’s bullshit I have to pay the same price as people who are. Me and my luggage don’t weigh as much as she does, yet I have to pay the same amount? Skinny folks should get a discount," said another critic.

"Imagine you’re on a s****y work trip and trying to get home from bum f*** Toledo, and you’re subjected to this content creation before your edible kicks in. This is a level of hell even Dante couldn’t imagine," replied one detractor.

The video is no longer available on TikTok on Gilby's "curvy_chronicles" account.



Fat positivity has become a controversial movement in the U.S. after obesity rates have skyrocketed in recent decades. Obesity over the last 30 years has increased in adults by 70% and in children by 85%.

In 2020, many fat activists were outraged when celebrity fitness trainer Jillian Michaels criticized those praising pop star Lizzo for her fat positivity. Michaels pointed out that she could enjoy Lizzo's music without endorsing the harmful and dangerous messaging around acceptance of obesity.

Here's the video of Gilby's post:

