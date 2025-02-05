Politico misses payment to workers, raises suspicion that USAID paid it without disclosure

Many are wondering if Politico has received money from the United States Agency for International Development after the publication reportedly was unable to pay its employees as the Trump administration began to close the agency.

Politico was unable to pay workers but sent out an email blaming a glitch in its vendor systems. Critics pounced on the news to accuse the outlet of losing funding after President Donald Trump took over USAID and shut down its funding.

'USAID is a ball of worms. There is no apple. And when there is no apple, you just gotta basically get rid of the whole thing.'

Politico has reportedly not disclosed payments from USAID or any other government entity, and it would be a major scandal if it had received funding and not disclosed it.

The outlet released a statement to employees blaming a glitch.

"Due to what we believe to be a technical error, employees did not receive their paychecks as scheduled. We understand the urgency of this matter and sincerely apologize for the inconvenience," the email read.

"Our team is working diligently with our systems vendors and the bank to identify the root cause and implement a solution as quickly as possible," the company added. "We will keep you updated as we learn more and work to resolve the problem as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

Elon Musk, who was tasked by Trump with cutting down the size of government, has said that USAID was a major source of corruption.

"As we dug into USAID, it became apparent that what we have here is not an apple with a worm in it, but we have, actually, just a ball of worms," Musk said. "It's hopeless. USAID is a ball of worms. There is no apple. And when there is no apple, you just gotta basically get rid of the whole thing."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that subscriptions to Politico were being "essentially subsidized" by taxpayer money and that the administration was working to end the practice.

The timing of the glitch with the implosion of USAID, however, is leading to intense speculation on social media.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with additional information.

