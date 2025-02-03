Furious Democrats protest against Elon Musk after USAID workers locked out of building: 'Illegal and corrupt'

Democratic politicians are gearing up to challenge Elon Musk and his efforts to reduce the size of the federal government after workers were locked out of the U.S. Agency for International Development on Monday.

Musk has taken aim at USAID after numerous reports that taxpayer money was being funneled to wasteful programs as well as anti-American groups. Democrats say the agency saves lives across the globe by investing in critical development programs.

'Nobody elected Musk — this is illegal and corrupt, and we will keep fighting it.'

Democrats expressed their fury after workers found they could not get into the USAID building and Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters that he had become the acting director of the agency.

"I talked to the security guard just in there. He said he has been given specific orders to prevent employees of USAID from entering the building today. I just find that to be absolutely ridiculous. This is no way to govern," Sen. Andy Kim of New Jersey said to reporters. "This is no way to treat public servants."

He added that he had gotten calls from USAID workers who told him they were being "disrespected" by members of the new administration and even "called criminals."

Other Democrats went to the building to protest the action.

"Our delegation seeking to do congressional oversight on reports of Elon Musk’s illegal activity at USAID was just barred from entering the building on the orders of Musk and the Trump administration. Nobody elected Musk — this is illegal and corrupt, and we will keep fighting it," said Rep. Don Beyer, a Democrat from Virginia.

"What is happening here is illegal," added Kim. "It is unacceptable to have a president try through executive power ... to reorganize or remove USAID. This is an entity that was created through federal statute, codified through federal statute, and something that cannot be changed, cannot be removed except through actions of Congress."

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut also berated Musk before the applauding audience.

"This is a constitutional crisis that we are in today. Let's call it what it is," he said. "The people get to decide how we defend the United States of America. The people get to decide how their taxpayer dollars are spent. Elon Musk does not get to decide."

Elon Musk responded to the Democrats on social media.

"The corrupt politicians 'protesting' outside the USAID building are the ones getting money from USAID. That’s why they’re there — they want your stolen tax dollars!" wrote Musk.

USAID employs over 10,000 workers and has an annual budget of more than $50 billion.

"Shame on them for demonizing Americans who are serving our nation, often in difficult and dangerous places," said Kim on social media.

Another video showed Democrats being told to contact the State Department while officers of the Department of Homeland Security kept them out of the building.

