Democrats come unglued over USAID merger as Trump cracks down on wasteful spending

The Trump administration is folding up the U.S. Agency for International Development and moving key components to the State Department in an effort to deliver on Trump's campaign promise to cut wasteful spending.

The merger will result in staff reductions for USAID, as it has been uncovered how much taxpayer money has been spent on ridiculous left-wing causes around the world. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is now the acting director for the remnants of USAID.

"Everything they do has to be in alignment with the national interest and foreign policy of the United States. The attitude that USAID has adopted over the years is ‘no, we are independent of the national interests; we fund programs irrespective of whether it is aligned or not aligned with the foreign policy. That’s ridiculous — these are taxpayer dollars," Rubio told reporters while in El Salvador on Monday.

"They’re supposed to take direction from the State Department. They do not. Not only do they not take policy direction, they’re completely uncooperative," he continued.

USAID's long history of spending millions of dollars on programs and grants for causes that go against the country's foreign policy, especially Trump's foreign policy, has been documented by online enthusiasts.

USAID gave almost $2 million in the form of a grant to an organization to "strengthen trans-led organizations to deliver gender-affirming health care" in Guatemala. Another award of nearly $1 million went to a recipient in Washington, D.C., to support "development, democracy, and innovation of inclusive development hub programs protecting the human rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex individuals."

A grant for almost $1.5 million was sent to an organization in Serbia to "advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in Serbia's workplaces and business communities."

A report from the Heritage Foundation from 2024 revealed, "Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) committees have been established 'in all Bureaus, Offices, and [overseas] missions.' USAID has created 'an agency-wide dashboard and DEI scorecard for all bureaus, offices and missions' to track staff compliance with the Administration’s DEI directives."

The response from Democrats to Trump's efforts to cut wasteful spending has been predictably unhinged.

"It is really, really a sad day in America. We are witnessing a constitutional crisis. We talked about Trump wanting to be a dictator on day one, and here we are. This is what the beginning of dictatorship looks like! When you gut the Constitution and you install yourself as the sole power, that is how dictators are made," Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said during a press event.

"To all the employees at USAID, thank you, thank you, thank you. You keep America safe and you help people all around the world. And I want to apologize, I want to say I'm sorry that you have to put up with this offensive bulls**t coming out of this White House!" Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) said to the crowd.

