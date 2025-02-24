Pope Francis in critical condition with kidney failure and pneumonia, Vatican says

The Vatican released startling details about the health of Pope Francis, who has been hospitalized in Rome for 11 days.

The 88-year-old Francis has pneumonia in both lungs, and a blood scan indicated early signs of kidney failure, according to the statement.

'Probably close to death.'

The Vatican added that "the night went well" and that "the pope slept and is now resting." His condition is said to be critical.

He was initially hospitalized at the Gemelli Hospital for bronchitis, but that developed into pneumonia, which was treated with high-flow oxygen.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan urged the faithful to pray for Francis during his homily at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York on Sunday, describing him as being “in very, very fragile health and probably close to death."

Despite his illness, Francis continued some of his work and even participated in Sunday Mass from his hospital room, according to the Vatican.

Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin denied rumors being spread online about an impending change of leadership.

"I think it is quite normal in these situations for unverified rumors to circulate or for misplaced comments to be made — this is certainly not the first time," he said. "However, I do not believe there is any particular movement in this regard, and so far, I have not heard anything of the sort."

Francis is from Argentina and is the first pope from Latin America. The pope recently released a statement calling on Catholic bishops to respect the dignity of illegal aliens, even as they observe the right of countries to determine who should allowed through their borders. He appeared to offer an argument against Vice President JD Vance about a Catholic doctrine regarding helping strangers.

Francis was elected pope in 2013 after his predecessor, Benedict XVI, resigned.

