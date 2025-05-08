Cardinals have chosen a new pope; white smoke emerges from Sistine Chapel

White smoke emerged from the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican on Thursday, indicating that the conclave of cardinals had chosen a new pope.

Pope Francis passed away on April 21, leading to the gathering of cardinals at the Vatican in Rome. After debating the candidates, multiple votes of the 133 cardinals are made until one candidate garners 89 votes.

The new pope will appear from the basilica to the large crowd.

“Habemus papam!” will be pronounced from the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica, a phrase that is Latin for “We have a pope!”

The new pope will appear from the basilica before the large crowd assembled at the Vatican to lead them in prayer. He will also choose a name to be called as the leader of the Catholic Church.

Scenes from the Vatican show the crowds jubilantly celebrating. Some are waving flags, while others yell, “Viva il papa!” and "Hallelujah!"

Francis died at the age of 88 and was the first pope from Latin America, but many criticized him for what they saw as a left-leaning focus in his pronouncements. The cardinals convened after nine days of mourning following the funeral for Francis.

Ten of the cardinals eligible to be pope are from the United States.

Some expected a longer period of voting, but the cardinals appeared to quickly choose a successor to Francis.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!