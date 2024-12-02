'Your brain is broken': Dave Portnoy blasts Democrats as 'scumbag liars' after President Biden pardons son Hunter

Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy torched Democrats and their supporters after President Joe Biden pardoned his son Hunter Biden.

Even though the Democrats and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre consistently stated in 2024 that the president wouldn't offer a pardon to his son, Biden issued a "full and unconditional" pardon on Sunday, despite the consistent claim by Democrats that "no one is above the law."

In a social media video, Portnoy played a clip of Jean-Pierre repeatedly saying "no" to the idea of President Biden pardoning Hunter, before laying into the party and its supporters.

"What's he do? Of course, he pardons him. Of course he does. Not only that. It's for 11 years. So anything he could have possibly done in the history of time, he is pardoned for," Portnoy claimed.

While he admitted he would do the same if it were one of his family members, Portnoy said he wouldn't "lie about it."

The 47-year-old went on to say that those supporting Democrats, while still believing they're "morally superior to everybody else," have had their brains broken by the party's messaging.

"They always [say] 'yeah. Trump. Trump.' Your brain is broken! Your brain is broken! You don't get it. Because here's the thing. What the Democrats have done for, I don't know, 12 years, taken this moral high ground that 'we're the righteous party, the truth, honesty, integrity, and Trump is a threat to the markets.'"

Portnoy recalled Trump being referred to as Adolf Hitler and a Nazi despite Democrats doing "worse than anything Trump's ever done." He directly referred to the lack of a primary process by Democrats before nominating Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024.

'You're no morally better than anybody else. Stop pretending it. We see through you.'

Portnoy recently stated that DNC policy and the party's consistent lies were what inspired him to vote for Trump over Harris. Furthermore, he noted that he had been targeted by leftists since he interviewed then-President Trump in 2020.

"It's the Democrats, this engine, just lying straight to our face, pretending they're the moral, righteous authority and thinking the American people are so stupid that we don't see through it. Blow up the Democratic Party," Portnoy said.

Calling for a complete wash of the party's leadership, Portnoy called the Democrats "f***ing scumbag liars" who sit on a "throne of lies."

"You're no morally better than anybody else. Stop pretending it. We see through you," Portnoy added.

The entrepreneur said he hoped to be done with political rants for the time being and ended his monologue by begging Democrats to "just give up."

"Start over. We'll see you the next election."



Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!