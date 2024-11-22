'I have been a target of the left': Dave Portnoy explains how Democrats and leftist media lies drove him to vote for Trump

Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy said the undemocratic appointment of Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democrats' 2024 presidential candidate was ultimately what pushed him into voting for Donald Trump.

Portnoy said that if broken down, most of his views likely lean liberal, but as Harris' positions and inability to answer questions became clear, he decided to vote for Trump.

Portnoy admitted that at one point he considered voting for Harris because he is pro-abortion but added that the Democrats not having a primary for their candidate "really drove me nuts."

The Barstool boss also told former ESPN host Sage Steele on her podcast that he found it insulting when mainstream media tried to convince the public that President Joe Biden was not in mental decline. Portnoy said his decision to vote for Trump was cemented when Harris claimed that she was involved in all of Biden's decisions yet also wanted to "turn the page" with her new administration.

Despite being registered as an independent and aligning mostly with left-wing values, Portnoy discussed frequent criticisms of him from the left that seemingly stemmed from an interview he did with Trump in 2020.

"I have been a target of the left."

"They hated me, and they'd come after me. ... Trump started doing all his interviews with all media; I was kind of the first one to do it. I did it when he was a sitting president," Portnoy continued. "People came after me. ... People just assume you're a Nazi or whatever, so I really got skewered for that."

'You hate me so much I'm going to start hating you.'

The CEO said that before his Trump interview, his Barstool Sports outlet was occasionally smeared as "sexist," but the interaction with the president "amped it up."

Portnoy said that enduring these constant attacks from liberal outlets made him "hate the left" as a natural reaction to the consistent negativity.

"You hate me so much I'm going to start hating you," the 47-year-old explained.

Portnoy's image with liberals only worsened as he began appearing on Fox News shows with personalities like Tucker Carlson. Even though he was willing to go on almost any program in order to promote his brand, Portnoy claimed he was rarely given the opportunity by left-wing media outlets to state his case.

He was able to recall at least one appearance on a liberal program: a spot on CNN with former anchor Chris Cuomo. Portnoy described the interview as "a little bit antagonistic."

He concluded that leftists seemingly want no part of real conversations, and even after years of provable lies by outlets across the board, some people are still making up their minds without doing any research.

"They don't listen to anything you say. It's just appearance, and then their mind is made up."

