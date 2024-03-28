Potty-mouthed Karen on a kayak tries splashing dad, daughter amid dispute — and loses hilariously

In a video you didn't know you needed today, we are treated to a potty-mouthed, kayaking Karen who tries splashing a father and daughter amid a dispute on an Australian waterway — and instead, the boss lady ends up going for an unexpected swim.

What are the details?

Benny Larkin and his 14-year-old daughter, Taylor, were boating down Dora Creek in New South Wales, Australia, when they stalled out and were approached by a woman in a kayak, the Daily Mail reported.

The elder Larkin, 33, told the outlet that their engine stopped working while they slowed down to meet the four-knot speed limit — but the woman in the kayak decided he broke the speed rules.

As the angry Aussie moved closer to the father and daughter, cursing them out, she tried to splash them.

It didn't end well for her.

Amid her liquid offensive, the woman lost her balance — and into the drink she went.

Now clinging to her kayak, the woman continued her verbal battle with dad and daughter — who soon got their engine running and motored away.

Here's the clip. Content warning: language:

The dad has since said he was annoyed by the January confrontation but wanted to remain calm and be a "smart ass" to her instead of losing his temper, the Daily Mail said.

Beyond the confrontation, the elder Larkin told the outlet the woman's splash damaged his onboard CD player and speaker system, which will cost him over $1,000 to fix.



"We were just trying to have some fun on the water, and then some local tried to spoil our day," he told the Daily Mail. "She came out of nowhere and just started abusing us. At first I thought she wanted help, then I realized she was going off her head, so I started filming. She thought I was speeding, but we slowed down before the four-knots zone. She wouldn't let me talk, but I was calm about it. I was being a smart ass back to her. ... She tried splashing me, and it wet all my boat gear, but she got instant karma. When you go for someone, and you fall off your kayak, then that's fair in my eyes. She must have had a bad day or something because she just felt the need to take authority and cause a scene."

This story has been updated.

