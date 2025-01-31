Grade school principal and teacher arrested over booze-filled party with more than 100 teenagers, police say

An elementary school principal and a teacher were charged with child neglect over booze-filled parties they allegedly hosted with dozens of underage people, according to Florida police.

The Cocoa Beach Police Department said police were called several times to a residence on Jan. 19 by neighbors who said children were trampling over their property. When they investigated, they found several teenagers inebriated, with one vomiting and so drunk that paramedics were called.

She was wearing a shirt with the phrase 'white lie,' which was found on other attendees of the party.

Affidavits said that there was violence at the party along with marijuana use and that one teenager pointed a 9mm handgun at another who was recording video. Another girl was arrested for driving nearby with a blood alcohol level far beyond that allowed for people under 21 years old. She was wearing a shirt with the phrase "white lie," which was seen on other attendees of the party on social media.

Teens later interviewed by investigators told them that Roosevelt Elementary School Principal Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan had the party events about twice a month and that they were promoted on Snapchat.

"Elizabeth made no attempt to stop the party at any point and advised that she seemed okay with what was happening," according to police who spoke to the teenagers. Karly Anderson was also allegedly present at the party as a guest.

At one point, police said they were called away from investigating the party when they got a call about someone being held at gunpoint at Sidney Fischer Park, four miles away from the house party. They suspect that this call and another about satanic activity were made to distract officers. Making a false police report can result in one year's jail time in Florida.

After finding the reports to be false, police returned to the house party to find that everyone had fled.

Brevard Public Schools said the accusations were "disturbing" and put both the teacher and the principal on administrative leave.

Both Hill-Brodigan and Anderson were booked into the Brevard County Jail on charges of child neglect and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, while Hill-Brodigan faces an additional charge of hosting a party with alcohol that was accessible to minors.

Jail records showed that Hill-Brodigan was released on a $3,500 bond and Anderson was released on a $3,000 bond.

Both pleaded not guilty to the charges on Tuesday.

Parents of students at the school said they were "disgusted" and "upset" at the reports.

