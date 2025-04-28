Private equity executive allegedly committed 'grotesque physical and sexual violence' against women he found online

A wealthy private equity executive was arrested for alleged "grotesque physical and sexual violence" against women he found online, and police believe there may be more victims.

Ryan Hemphill was indicted on 116 counts, including 24 of predatory sexual assault, various charges of rape in the first and third degrees, assault, and facilitating a sex offense with a controlled substance, according to a press release from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg Jr.

'I'm leaving here in five minutes. If you're not here I'm gonna f**king unleash federal hell on you. You're gonna wish you were f**king dead.'

“We allege that Ryan Hemphill raped and violently assaulted six different women in his apartment in just five months,” District Attorney Bragg said. “Further, we allege that he threatened the women and used his position as an attorney to intimidate them and prevent them from reporting these crimes."

Prosecutors say the 43-year-old committed the heinous acts on women between Oct. 2024 and March 2025. He would allegedly rape them at his midtown Manhattan apartment and threaten them with torture.

"He forced or tricked them into ingesting various controlled substances that rendered them unconscious or significantly impaired," said prosecutors. "He slapped and punched them repeatedly and tied them up with handcuffs and other restraints."

Hemphill would force some of the victims to wear a shock collar while he raped them and also used a cattle prod meant for livestock, according to prosecutors. He allegedly found his victims on websites including Craigslist and SugarDaddy, and would offer them large sums of money for companionship as well as sex.

Police said they found a cattle prod as well as handcuffs at his apartment. They also found heroin, cocaine, amphetamines, and fentanyl.

Prosecutors are also looking for other possible victims, as videos of "dozens" of women were found on devices at Hemphill's apartment.

They included images of texts allegedly sent by Hemphill.

"I'm leaving here in five minutes. If you're not here I'm gonna f**king unleash federal hell on you. You're gonna wish you were f**king dead," the messages read.

If convicted, Hemphill could be sent to prison for life.

Video from the case can be viewed on the news report from WNYW-TV on YouTube.

