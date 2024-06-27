UFC contender Jiri Prochazka says champion Alex Pereira is using shamans, spiritual forces, and rituals to win fights

UFC No. 1 contender Jiri Prochazka accused light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira of using dark forces to harness energy in his fights.

Prochazka and Pereira are facing off for the second time at UFC 303 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the often spiritual Prochazka recently noted that his opponent has been utilizing "shamans" ahead of fights.

"He believes in the help of of spiritual things," the former champion said. "That's something I think he can't fight without. I want to keep [the fight] in a clear line, just the sport, pure performance, men versus men. I think he doesn't know how to fight without because he used these things every time."

'Everyone knows that he's doing these rituals.'

Host Ariel Helwani asked for clarification on what he meant by "spiritual things."

"He is working with some shamans from his hometown and he believes in some spiritual help from them," the Czech Republic native replied on "The MMA Hour."

"I believe too, but I believe in the best performance, in the human performance right here, right now, without magic."

During a press conference for UFC 303 two days later, Prochazka was asked again about spiritual forces by a reporter.

"Everyone knows that he's doing these rituals," he stated. "Before the fight, everyone can feel that. What's around him and what's going on. So I think Alex can't fight without that. That's something that he's using normally in fighting. Let's see, this is my challenge to him."



"Let's fight in a clear way, to not have other things, some whatever [in the cage]. Let the higher power be in the cage to see which is the best, in the pure performance. That's all," the 205-pound fighter added.

Pereira responded during his own segment of the press conference and did not take the chance to downplay the accusations, instead opting to question Prochazka's own spirituality.

"Well, everybody has their own spirits; we're not just made of flesh and bone," Pereira said. "If he did not find his or he doesn't believe, that's not my fault."



The reigning champion was also asked if he thought Prochazka was an "unusual" man.

"For me, he is a normal guy. Everybody has their own ways and their own expressions, but for me it's just a normal guy," Pereira added.

