Progressives rally as pressure mounts to primary Schumer

Progressive lawmakers have hit the ground running, with Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York rallying alongside independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont in the swing state of Nevada. However, their efforts are being overshadowed by the most recent shutdown showdown, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is feeling the heat.

Ever since President Donald Trump took office, Democrats have worked overtime to make the DOGE and Elon Musk the focal point of their political attacks.

Most recently, Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders held a joint rally in Nevada Thursday to "fight oligarchy," a sentiment that was embraced by onlookers. Coupled with the base's desire for a progressive party were calls to primary Schumer and shed old-guard Democrats.

The Democratic Party has lacked a political compass since its overwhelming defeat in November.

"Primary Chuck!" supporters shouted.

Schumer has caught a lot of heat over the last week after he caved and voted to advance a Republican-led continuing resolution after initially signaling that he was in favor of a shutdown. As a result of this reversal, several prominent Democrats like former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) disavowed the move.

While Schumer has embarked on a media tour to mitigate the damage, the Democratic base has made calls for new representation.

“We need a Democratic Party that fights harder for us too,” Ocasio-Cortez said at the rally. She also encouraged the crowd to vote for "brawlers," who she said "are the ones who can actually win against Republicans."

Since then, the Democratic identity has diminished and the party has fractured, leading to irreconcilable differences between lawmakers like Schumer and Sanders, and it's these very differences that may cost them elections in the future.

