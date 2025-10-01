Project Firewall: DOL targets visa sponsors in unprecedented H-1B enforcement crackdown

The Trump administration has been facing increased pressure to fix the fraud and abuse of work visas in the midst of a multifaceted battle against the immigration problem. To that end, the Department of Labor's new Project Firewall promises to maximize measures for holding companies accountable if they are in violation of the law.

According to a press release detailing the plan for Project Firewall, the DOL and its relevant partners will increase accountability measures for H-1B-sponsor employers.

'By rooting out fraud and abuse, the Department of Labor and our federal partners will ensure that highly skilled jobs go to Americans first.'

Companies found to be in violation of the H-1B program rules may face "collection of back wages owed to affected workers, the assessment of civil money penalties, and/or debarment from future use of the H-1B program for a prescribed period of time," per the press release.

One notable characteristic of the plan, launched on September 19, is U.S. Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer will "personally certify the initiation of investigations for the first time in the department’s history."

“The Trump administration is standing by our commitment to end practices that leave Americans in the dust. As we re-establish economic dominance, we must protect our most valuable resource: the American worker. Launching Project Firewall will help us ensure no employers are abusing H-1B visas at the expense of our workforce,” said Chavez-DeRemer in a press release.

On X, the Department of Labor's account noted that Project Firewall "protects Americans and ensures they are prioritized in the hiring process."

The plan also involves a greater level of coordination among governmental agencies, including the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

While these increased measures of accountability will be met with some enthusiasm, others have expressed concerns about the Trump administration's handling of H-1B fraud, especially after the administration's partial walk-back of the $100,000 application fee it announced recently.

Data shows that each year the government receives hundreds of thousands of H-1B visa applications, almost all of which are certified. These jobs often break the six-figure salary threshold, which some people point out is not fair to American workers, many of whom are struggling to find a job in today's market.

The plan will presumably resume after the government returns from the shutdown caused by Democrats.

