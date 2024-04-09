Image source: YouTube screenshot, composite
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
'Pure evil': Creep shoves woman, 68, down church steps as she's on her way to Mass — then steals her purse and her car
April 09, 2024
A hooded, masked male was caught on video shoving a 68-year-old woman backward down the outdoor steps of a church as she was heading to Sunday Mass, in Queens, New York — then he stole her purse and car after she landed on her head on the sidewalk.
What are the details?
Surveillance video shows the victim just feet from the front door of Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in the Briarwood section, WNBC-TV reported. The suspect is seen on video following the victim up the other side of the steps before meeting her on the top step then shoving her backward.
The victim landed on her head, the station said.
With that, the suspect rifled through her pockets, stole her purse, ran off, and then stole her car — a 2006 Nissan Altima, WNBC reported.
"Horrible. I could not believe my eyes. Seeing what he did to this lady," Rev. Konstantinos Kalogridis of St. Demetrios told the station. "She was coming to church to pray, to participate. I don’t know what kind of a person this is but evil. Pure evil.”
Image source: YouTube screenshot
WNBC said parishioners helped the woman, and she was soon taken to a hospital.
Kalogridis — who visited the victim Sunday — told the station it's a miracle she survived the attack.
"She is in stable condition," he noted to WNBC. He added that she's "such a sweet lady. She is a very humble, low-key person.”
Man attacks 68-year-old outside Queens church, robs her while she lays on the ground | NBC New Yorkyoutu.be
Police are still searching for the suspect, the station said, adding that detectives have been looking for evidence in the area of 152nd Street and 84th Road.
Kalogridis has a simple message for the attacker, WNBC said: “My message is for him to surrender to the police and repent for this grievous sin he made. Repentance and surrender — and do it as soon as possible.”
Here's another news video about the attack:
Woman punched, shoved down NYC church stairs in brazen robberyyoutu.be
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
Sr. Editor, News
Dave Urbanski is a senior editor for Blaze News.
DaveVUrbanski
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.