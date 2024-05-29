'Demand clearly exists': Sold-out women's hockey championship tickets reselling for over $4,500

The final game of the Professional Women's Hockey League championship is seeing tickets resell for thousands of dollars for the sold-out game.

Not only is game four of the PWHL's final between Minnesota and Boston packing the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts, but it's proving that there is a high demand with the purported resale value of tickets.

Fans will have to pay a pretty penny to get a ticket in the 6,500-seat arena; the New England Sports Network reported resales between $1,665-$3,746, with the higher prices marked for the lower section.

"PWHL Finals tickets are going for up to $3,746," NESN wrote on Facebook. "An incredible testament to the growth of women’s hockey."

However, at the time of this writing a trio of tickets were available on StubHub for an astronomical $4,903 each, with other tickets ranging from $1,000-$2,000.

A local restauranteur told Blaze News that not only has there been an obvious increase in demand, but the games have had a great financial impact on the location with fanfare spilling into the streets.

'Weeknight and Sunday games increase our revenue by more than 100%.'

"I was told today they have sold out again so, demand clearly exists," said bar owner Scott Plath. "Meanwhile every sell out fills the streets, city garages, and restaurants with mostly unique visitors and incredible morale! Go women's hockey!" he continued.

Plath is the founder of Cobblestones of Lowell, which opened in 1994. The owner said that over his 30 years of operation, he's seen fan reactions to every minor league affiliate, including the Red Sox Single A Lowell Spinners and former New Jersey Devils AHL affiliate the Lowell Lock Monsters (now Lowell Devils).

"We have been there since 1994 and for every professional team that has played here over 30 years!" Plath remarked. He added that the game will certainly be on his TVs for the deciding game on Wednesday night.

As for the local economic impact, Plath said he can only speak on his own business, but the recent games have significantly increased revenue in addition to the aforementioned sellouts causing pandemonium in the streets.

"I can only speak on a micro level — weeknight and Sunday games increase our revenue by more than 100%" he shared.

The New England area wasn't the only region to see a big show of support. Game five in Minnesota reportedly saw around double the amount of fans pack the arena, as well.

Boston.com reported about 13,000 fans filed into the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

