Quadruple amputee who is also a professional cornhole player accused of fatally shooting his car passenger

A quadruple amputee who is also a professional cornhole player is accused of fatally shooting his car passenger, according to numerous reports. But how could he have fired a gun?

Two people flagged down police officers in La Plata, Maryland, at 10:25 p.m. Sunday, the Charles County Sheriff's Office said. La Plata is about 35 miles south of Washington, D.C.

'It’s early in the investigation, but there’s no evidence to suggest anyone else was involved in the shooting and that he acted alone.'

Officials said a preliminary investigation revealed the two people in question were in the back seat of a car when the driver — Dayton James Webber, 27, of La Plata — shot and killed the front-seat passenger during an argument.

Officials said Webber pulled over and asked the two passengers to help pull the victim out of the car — but the two witnesses refused, exited the car, and left the scene.

Webber then fled with the victim still in the car, officials said, adding that all the occupants of the car are known to each other.

A search began, and nearly two hours later, a resident of Charlotte Hall, Maryland, called 911 to report a body in a yard, officials said.

Officers responded and found the victim — Bradrick Michael Wells, 27, of Waldorf — who was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Charles County Sheriff’s Office detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Webber and found his car in Charlottesville, Virginia, officials said.

Webber was found at a nearby hospital seeking treatment for a medical issue, officials said.

Upon Webber's release from the hospital, officers with the Albemarle County Police Department arrested Webber, officials said.

Webber soon was arraigned in the District Court of Maryland for Charles County, WTTG-TV reported, adding that he was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and two counts of first-degree assault.

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WTTG, citing a statement of charges filed by Det. M. Bigelow of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, said Webber picked up two people from work in a vehicle with Wells already in the front passenger seat.

While the vehicle was in motion, an argument broke out between Webber and Wells, the station said, citing the documents.

The two witnesses told police that Webber pulled out a firearm and shot Wells twice in the head during the argument, WTTG reported.

The statement of charges also indicates that Webber soon pulled the vehicle over and asked the passengers to remove Wells from the car, but they refused, exited the vehicle, and flagged down a police officer, the station said. Webber drove off with Wells still inside the car, WTTG said.

Around 12:41 a.m. Monday, a Charlotte Hall resident found Wells’ body on the side of a road, the station said, citing the documents.

The statement of charges notes that both witnesses from the car positively identified Webber as the shooter and Wells as the victim, WTTG reported, which provided the basis for the murder and assault charges against Webber.

Police have not explained how Webber — a quadruple amputee — was able to drive a car or fire a weapon, the station said.

"It’s early in the investigation, but there’s no evidence to suggest anyone else was involved in the shooting and that he acted alone," Diane Richardson of the Charles County Sheriff's Office told WTTG in a statement.

However, the station in its story included links to videos posted on social media that WTTG said "do appear to show Webber shooting rifles and 9mm handguns."

The station, citing reports, said Webber underwent quadruple amputation as a baby after a blood infection.

What's more, WTTG said Webber is a professional cornhole player in the American Cornhole League.

"That's one of the great things about our sport, how accessible it is, and how we like to say anyone can play, anyone can win, because if you want to put your mind to it, you want to put the time into practice, you can become competitive," ACL Commissioner Stacey Moore told Fox News Digital earlier this month, according to the station.

Those who have more information about this case are asked to call Det. R. Johnson at 301-609-6453, WTTG said.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, the station said, adding that tips also can be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

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