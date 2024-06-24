Spider-Man comic featuring 'queer' trans-anarchist villains promoted to children for Pride Month

A free comic book promoted by Marvel for Pride Month featured multiple messages about gender and sexuality while being targeted at children 13 years old and up.

As part of an initiative for inclusivity, Marvel sent out free issues of its "Marvel Voices" comic to distributors for Free Comic Book Day.

The gender and sexuality-driven issue was targeted at teens and also had dedicated pages regarding black and "indigenous" stories and creators.

After a Bollywood-themed Spider-Man and a female hero named Spider-Gwen, a glowing Spider-Man took on a rather interesting foe.

The comic showed a group of thugs ransacking the Stark pharmaceutical company, as the leader of the gang is shown to be a "trans woman" named Peach.

"Peach. Leader of the Commune. Trans woman. Hacker. Yorkie enthusiast. Currently really frustrated," the comic read.

After the group realized there are only needles and syringes remaining, the transgender leader decided it was time to leave before the security system came back online.

As Spider-Man arrived, it is then revealed that the group is actually a cohabitating consortium of queer anarchists that see themselves as working-class heroes.

"The Commune. A Robin-Hood-esque, queer, human, anarchist crew who live and work together."

In addition to the juxtaposition of a transgender person stealing from a pharmaceutical stock room, Spider-Man himself also pointed out that the female-identifying man isn't able to partake in discourse.

"Back off. Spidey! We aren't hurting anyone, and we don't wanna start with you," the criminal said.

"Come oooon. Trespassing and theft are easy-peasy, but you can't handle a friendly conversation," Spider-Man replied.

'There is no specific race, gender, sexual orientation, ethnic, religious or planetary-origin requirement to being a hero.'

The comic book is riddled with incessant ideological messaging, including a full-page spread about diverse superheroes. Author Angelique Roche wrote that since the 1960s, the Marvel team has "evolved to reflect the world around us."

"Our heroes and their stories provided proof of what we have always known: that there is no specific race, gender, sexual orientation, ethnic, religious or planetary-origin requirement to being a hero," she wrote.

Roche has described herself on her website as a former congressional staffer, and she was also a campaign manager for Democrat Nina Turner. Turner was an Ohio state senator from 2008-2014 before she ran for Ohio's secretary of state, losing to Republican Jon Husted. Roche managed Turner's campaign for that race.

That Park Place editor John F. Trent described the comic as an attempt to corrupt children and lead them into despair.

"On a storytelling level, they are priming their alternative universes with these characters so they can then bring them into the main universe to supplant their other characters like Captain America, Iron Man, the Incredible Hulk, and Thor," he said.

The Pride comic is almost entirely made up of alternate timelines. Examples included "Earth-65" for the female Spider-Man character and "Earth-50101" that featured an Indian Spider-Man acting in a Bollywood film.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!