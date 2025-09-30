'Queer Tarot Night': Democrat allegedly siphons opioid relief funds to send kids to LGBTQ facility tied to Planned Parenthood

The Washington Free Beacon reported that Bob Harvie, one of two Democrat commissioners of Bucks County and a Democrat congressional candidate, has reallocated funds intended for opioid relief toward transportation for children to an "LGBTQ youth" center.

According to the Bucks County website, the Democratic House candidate oversees a multimillion-dollar settlement fund from opioid manufacturers "whose misleading business practices helped create the addiction crisis gripping American communities."

'The Rainbow Room and its Roy G Biv program have hosted disturbing activities such as a "Drag Queen story time," "Queer Tarot Night," "Queer Prom."'

According to the terms laid out on the website, Bucks County expects to receive close to $70 million over the next 18 years. Further, the terms "require that these funds be used to remediate the ongoing opioid epidemic."

However, the board that Harvie oversees apparently siphoned money from this fund to facilitate the transportation of children to an LGBTQ clinic called the Rainbow Room, which is open to children as young as 14.

A grant sheet available on the Bucks County website shows a grant award from Bucks County to the "Planned Parenthood Keystone Development Team" for the allocation of $13,500 for "Expanding Services and Transportation to Lower Bucks Rainbow Room." The Rainbow Room is open to children ages 14 to 21, according to its website.

The Free Beacon reported that the Rainbow Room and its Roy G. Biv program have hosted disturbing activities such as "Drag Queen story time," "Queer Tarot Night," "Queer Prom," and just last week hosted a seminar titled "Translating Transition," open to "LGBTQ+ Youth & Friends Ages 14-21." Roy G. Biv, dubbed "Rainbow Room Junior" on the Planned Parenthood website and deriving its name from the colors of the rainbow, reportedly hosts children between the ages of 10 and 14.

The addition of the transportation fund to the LGBTQ facility for minors came with the December 20, 2024, updated list of recipients. The Planned Parenthood Keystone Development Team is not listed as a mini-grant recipient in an October 4, 2023, list.

"The opioid crisis is devastating communities across the nation, including Bucks County," NRCC spokesperson Reilly Richardson told Blaze News. "It is unconscionable that Bob Harvie would reallocate funds meant to address addiction to pay for his ideological pet projects. Bucks County deserves better."

Bob Harvie, who has been on the board since January 6, 2020, and has been the chair for two consecutive terms since January 5, 2022, is running for Congress in 2026 against Republican incumbent Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick has represented Pennsylvania's first district since 2017.

Fitzpatrick himself also appears to support "LGBTQ youth." His website details his recent leadership role in a "bipartisan push to safeguard LGBTQ+ youth crisis services with 988 Access Act."

Blaze News contacted Harvie, Bucks County Vice Chair Diane Ellis-Marseglia, the Rainbow Room, and Fitzpatrick for comment but did not receive a response.

