Outrageously racist pro-Trump message found on college campus is a hoax, officials say

A vulgar and racist message found the campus of Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee, was actually a hoax, according to school officials.

The message was found written on papers during Thanksgiving break in front of the National Pan-Hellenic Council Plaza, which is the only space erected to pay tribute to historically black fraternities and sororities, according to WMC-TV.

'We are taking the appropriate steps to hold this individual accountable, including all legal avenues that may be available to us.'

“They were vulgar,” said student to WREG-TV. “‘F N-word, Trump Rules,’ that’s what it said.”

College officials investigated the incident with cooperation from Memphis Police, but they faced criticism for not identifying the threat more quickly.

“We are a community that is firmly committed to diversity, inclusion, belonging, civility, and respect, and we do not tolerate racial bias or hate speech,” the college said at the time.

Students immediately orchestrated a protest to decry the hatred of the message on Dec. 12. WMC reported that dozens of students sat in a silent protest holding signs demanding change at the campus.

On Wednesday, officials said they had identified the person responsible and that they admitted it was a hoax.

"Thanks to the tireless efforts of our Campus Safety officers and the Memphis Police Department, the investigation into the hate crime that occurred recently on our campus has ended with the identification of the perpetrator and the conclusion this incident was fabricated," the statement read. "This individual has admitted responsibility."

They went on to suggest they will take legal action against the individual.

“This matter has caused enormous pain to our community, and we are taking the appropriate steps to hold this individual accountable, including all legal avenues that may be available to us,” the college added.

