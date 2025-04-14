Radical teen who lived with corpses of slain parents allegedly plotted to assassinate Trump, flee to Ukraine: FBI

Local authorities received a call on Feb. 28 requesting a welfare check on a family in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, after 17-year-old Nikita Casap failed to turn up to high school for two weeks. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department soon made a grisly discovery: the bullet-riddled bodies of the teen's mother, Tatiana Casap, and stepfather, Donald Mayer, stuffed under blankets on the premises. Nikita Casap had apparently been living with their decomposing remains for weeks.

The Wisconsin teen went on the run in Mayer's car and was arrested on Feb. 28 in Kansas. He has since been charged with two counts of first-degree homicide, two counts of hiding a corpse, theft of property over $10,000, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, and two counts of identity theft for financial gain.

It turns out, however, that Nikita Casap's alleged murder of his mother and stepfather may have been only the first stage in a sequence of planned atrocities.

According to newly unsealed court documents obtained by WISN-TV, investigators are now pursuing numerous federal charges against Casap, including conspiracy, presidential assassination, and use of weapons of mass destruction.

The FBI characterized Casap in a federal affidavit as a nihilistic violent extremist intent on assassinating President Donald Trump, possibly with an explosive-laden drone, as a means to trigger an anti-Semitic revolution and ultimately an American societal collapse. Casap apparently had a mind to flee to Ukraine after executing his alleged plot.

'As to why, specifically Trump, I think it's obvious.'

The WCSO found images and communications on Casap's phone that "referenced a self-described manifesto regarding assassinating the president, making bombs, and terrorist attacks," said the affidavit.

The FBI apparently found textual conversations indicating Casap was supportive of the teachings of the Order of the Nine Angles, a satanic pedophile cult known for its anti-Semitism, its hatred for Christianity, its identitarianism, and its admiration for Adolf Hitler and other insidious historic figures. According to the BBC, O9A has roots going back to the 1960s and seeks the overthrow of the West's Judeo-Christian order.

In the manifesto, titled "Accelerate the Collapse," Casap allegedly discussed assassinating President Donald Trump in order to trigger a political revolution and America's collapse to "save the white race" from "Jewish controlled" politicians.

"As to why, specifically Trump, I think it's obvious," Casap allegedly wrote. "By getting rid of the president and perhaps the vice president, that is guaranteed to bring in some chaos. And not only that, but it will further bring into the public the idea that assassinations and accelerating the collapse are possible things to do."

"As a side note, the other attacks that may occur, I have no idea what they are/who they target," Casap allegedly continued. "I have no idea even if they are the same ideology as I. Point being, this manifesto is specifically for the attack that targets Trump."

This is hardly the first time President Donald Trump has been targeted for assassination.

Thomas Matthew Crooks' July 13 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, left Trump bleeding, two individuals critically wounded, and heroic former firefighter Corey Comperatore dead in the stands.

Ryan Wesley Routh, a cheerleader for a Ukrainian brigade associated with neo-Nazis since its inception, allegedly attempted to assassinate the president at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sept. 15.

'How long will I need to hide before I will be moved to Ukraine?'

While the alleged manifesto made clear that Trump was the primary target, the author, who celebrated the work of neo-Nazi groups, also called for the murder of Jewish politicians and billionaires, stating, "HAIL HITLER HAIL THE WHITE RACE HAIL VICTORY."

FBI personnel found information on Casap's phone regarding how to weaponize a drone, how to extend its range by using repeater drones, and ways to drop an explosive, a Molotov cocktail, or poison, said the affidavit. Investigators alleged further that he paid for, at least in part, a drone and explosives to be used as a weapon of mass destruction to execute his plot.

The federal affidavit made clear that "other parties, with whom Casap was in contact, appear to have been aware of his plan and action and to have provided assistance to Casap in carrying them out."

Casap allegedly discussed the plot and his escape with an individual over Telegram who used Cyrillic script and had a Ukrainian telephone number.

"How long will I need to hide before I will be moved to Ukraine?" Casap allegedly wrote. "1-2 months?"

"So while in Ukraine, I'll be able to get a normal job and have a normal life? Even if when it's found out I did it?" he allegedly asked in the conversation. "Do the other 10 people also have similar beliefs to I? Or are they different?"

In a January conversation on Telegram where Casap allegedly discussed his manifesto, an unknown party indicated that "Russia will be blamed for it, this is the goal."

A classmate told the WSCO in a March 10 interview that Casap confided to him that he was speaking to a male contact in Russia via Telegram and was plotting to overthrow the American government, said the affidavit. According to the classmate, Casap also pre-emptively claimed responsibility for 10 consecutive attacks, which he indicated would make the news.

FBI personnel also apparently found messages about obtaining a different license plate and directions from a location in southeast Wyoming to Eureka, California.

As of Monday morning, Casap was still listed as an inmate at the Waukesha County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 7. The Washington Post indicated the U.S. attorney's office in the Eastern District of Wisconsin declined to comment on the case and that neither the White House nor Casap's lawyer responded to requests for comment.

