Teenager lived with corpses of parents for nearly 2 weeks after killing them, police say

A 17-year-old has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide after allegedly shooting and killing his parents and living with their corpses for nearly two weeks, according to Wisconsin police.

Waukesha police found the bodies of the parents of Nikita Casap on Feb. 28 after a relative asked for a welfare check on the family at their home on Cider Hills Drive.

Police said they found a video recording of Casap lighting candles near the body of his stepfather and then recording the corpse.

Police believe that the teenager killed his mother, 35-year-old Tatiana Casap, and his stepfather, 51-year-old Donald Mayer. He had been missing from school for two weeks without excused absences, according to the criminal complaint.

The teenager was arrested after running a red light in WaKeeney, Kansas, more than 800 miles from the home.

Casap was driving his stepfather's Volkswagen Atlas and had a Smith & Wesson .357 Magnum in his possession, according to police. They also found spent casings in the car as well as the identification cards of the two victims.

Investigators said that Mayer's body was found under a pile of clothing in a first-floor office, while the body of Casap's mother was found under blankets and a towel in a hallway.

The teenager allegedly shot his mother once in the neck and twice in the stomach on Feb. 11 before shooting Mayer in the back of the head.

“So you can see him there. I can literally see the rotten body there," he said on the video, allegedly.

He left the home on Feb. 24, according to location records, and drove through various states in his stepfather's car with $14,000 in cash.

Prosecutors said Casap was a flight risk because he had been communicating with someone in Russia about fleeing to Ukraine after committing the crimes.

“It appears this individual was trying to flee the jurisdiction — not only this state, but this country,” said Waukesha County Court Commissioner Christopher Bailey.

NBC News says the teenager's attorneys did not return a request for comment, and neither did the district attorney's office.

He is being held on bail of $1 million.

Video of the home can be viewed on the news report from WTMJ-TV on YouTube.

