Liberal media's crazy responses to Trump activating the DC National Guard

The overwrought mainstream media reactions from the Washington, D.C., to New York City corridor are in full swing in response to President Donald Trump deploying the D.C. National Guard to help address the city's crime.

Trump made the announcement on Monday, also stating he will be temporarily putting the D.C. Metropolitan Police under federal control. The National Guardsmen are expected to be used as force protection for the federal agents who have likewise been surged to the capital.

While the city's crime rate has seen a decrease from historic highs in 2023, it has not gone back down to the same rates it had pre-2020. Reports also indicate that the apparent drop in D.C. crime rates may be based on bogus data.

Even though some in the mainstream media who are based in D.C. have acknowledged the crime problem, others took a different approach.

"When I go to D.C., I’m not afraid of losing my wallet so much as I’m afraid of losing my vote. I’m not afraid of losing my wallet so much as I’m afraid that my children’s freedom to breathe will be stolen in a world where climate change policy is nonexistent. I'm afraid that the future of middle class people will be stolen," progressive writer Anand Giridharadas told MSNBC.

"No, no, you gotta worry about two things at the same time," host Joe Scarborough interjected.

Symone Sanders, who was a top adviser to former Vice President Kamala Harris, said on MSNBC that extra police does not mean she will be safer because she is a black woman.

"I'm a black woman in America. I do not always think that more police make streets safer. When you walk down the streets of Georgetown, you don't see a police officer on every corner, but you don't feel unsafe," Sanders opined.

Sanders also wonders why when the debate is over public safety in the city's black neighborhoods, the answer is more police: "I think we have to rethink what safety means in America."

On Tuesday, the D.C. Metro Police Union announced a shooting that took place in the city Monday evening that resulted in a death, marking the 100th homicide so far this year.

"Let’s hope this federal intervention leads to real change to the laws in D.C. that allow this to happen year after year," the union said.