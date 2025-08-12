Minnesota Vikings cheerleader squad includes 2 males — and many fans are not happy about it

The Minnesota Vikings football team announced the inclusion of two males on its cheerleader squad, and some fans were not terribly thrilled about the decision.

Queerty, a website advocating the gay agenda, called the response "homophobic" and identified the two male cheerleaders as Blaize Shiek and Louie Conn.

'I wish I never saw this. It's truly heartbreaking. I cannot associate with this mess.'

Some fans said on social media that they were done with the team, and other commentators criticized the decision.

"As much as I love my Minnesota Vikings, I will not be supporting them any longer after I found out they have a male cheerleader. Im so done with this woke, bulls**t!" one user said.

"I wish I never saw this. It's truly heartbreaking. I cannot associate with this mess. Come on @Vikings Be Better! Do Better! Stand for Something," another user replied.

"Minnesota @Vikings put gay male cheerleaders in their squad. I'll never go to another game. I used to be a season ticket holder with 4 seats on the 35 yard line 12 rows up," replied one user, who said he stopped going to games during the national anthem kneeling protests.

Some said they were supportive of the male cheerleaders, but not if they were presented in a "girly" manner.

"I have no problem with this. Male athleticism is freaking impressive!" one user said. "And he's not in full makeup and a skirt, so good for him! Just keep him 'guyish' and don't make him girly."

"This is an embarrassment @Vikings. If you want to have male cheerleaders fine, but not in this fashion," another user said.

"I personally don't care there's a dude on the cheer team, but like dudes have a role on a cheer team. Make him a dude. He's acting as a woman. And it's degrading to everyone involved," another detractor replied.

The Vikings will begin their regular season on Sept. 8 against the Chicago Bears. Queerty pointed out that 11 other NFL teams will include male cheerleaders this season.

