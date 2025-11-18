Ramming attacks on ICE spike, endangering agents as Democrats continue to spew hateful rhetoric

As Trump's Department of Homeland Security continues its deportation campaign across the country, violence against law enforcement has skyrocketed. On Tuesday, Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin joined Fox to discuss the increase in attacks and the resistance the DHS has faced from Democrat politicians.

Fox showed Tricia McLaughlin a montage of Democrat leadership, particularly from Chicago, seemingly advocating resistance against law enforcement.

'It really is a shame that the Democrat Party has decided that violence against law enforcement is OK.'

"We need ICE out of our city," Democratic Mayor Brandon Johnson stated, claiming in a separate clip that federal agents had "broken laws" and "acted with impunity."

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said, "Don't believe it when they tell you they're busting the worst of the worst gang and gang members. They're attacking peaceful neighborhoods."

Other examples of Democrats using highly charged rhetoric include Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D-Md.) challenging the Trump administration to a "street fight," Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) comparing ICE to "slave patrols," and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) calling efforts to resist ICE "inspiring."

In response to these speeches, McLaughlin said, "It really is a shame that the Democrat Party has decided that violence against law enforcement is OK. We will continue to do our jobs each and every day and get these violent criminal illegal aliens out of Chicago's streets and out of sanctuary cities all over the country."

"There is going to be no safe haven for violent criminal illegal aliens," she added.

Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin confirmed the meteoric rise in vehicular attacks on federal immigration officers.

On X, Melugin wrote, "There have been 71 vehicular attacks against Customs and Border Patrol since January 20, compared to 45 vehicle assaults during the same period in 2024 — a 58% increase."

The most shocking statistic, however, is the increase in attacks against Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers: "There have been 28 vehicular attacks against ICE since January 20, compared to just 2 such incidents in the same period of 2024 — a 1,300% increase."

Asked by Fox News about the mandate to hire 10,000 more ICE employees and the more than 200,000 applications for the positions, McLaughlin quipped, "We are looking for the best of the best to get the worst of the worst off our streets."

