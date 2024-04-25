Rapist who impregnated 14-year-old girl to lose his testicles as part of his sentence

A Louisiana man who admitted to raping a girl when she was a young teenager has opted to undergo surgical castration as part of his sentence.

The case began in July 2022, when a young woman went to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office to make a disturbing report about Glenn Sullivan Sr. of Springfield, Louisiana, about 40 miles east of Baton Rouge. According to the young woman, Sullivan "had raped her multiple times when she was just 14-years-old," said a Facebook post from the office of District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux.

The girl had become pregnant as a result of the attacks. A DNA test of her child later confirmed that Sullivan is the father.

An investigation into the case also revealed that Sullivan, who is now 54 years old, first groomed the girl into the assaults. He then threatened her and her family with violence to keep them quiet about them, the DA's office said.

Last week, Sullivan pled guilty to four counts of second-degree rape.

Louisiana law takes the rape of a minor very seriously and imposes harsh penalties on those convicted of it. In some cases, convicted rapists in Louisiana can even be ordered to undergo chemical or surgical castration as part of their sentence.

Judge William Dykes must have believed that Sullivan's case warranted castration, as he issued the order for it. However, the method of castration was left up to Sullivan. As part of his plea agreement, Sullivan chose surgery.

"I want to say I've had three people ordered to be chemically castrated, but, to my knowledge, this is the first physical castration to be ordered," said assistant District Attorney Brad Cascio.

Exactly when Sullivan will undergo the procedure is unclear. The state Department of Corrections usually oversees the chemical and surgical castration of prisoners. A DOC spokesperson declined to comment except to say that surgical castrations are "very rare."

Cascio claimed that the surgery to remove Sullivan's testicles could occur as late as the "week prior to his release." As he has also been sentenced to 50 years behind bars, Sullivan's scrotum could remain intact for another half-century.

Whether the surgery happens now or later, Cascio, Perrilloux, and others in the district attorney's office are grateful that a dangerous predator like Sullivan will never be able to harm another child. Perrilloux also expressed admiration for the courageous young woman who demanded justice for the sexual abuse against her.

"So many of these types of cases go unreported because of fear," he said. "The strength it must have taken for this young woman to tell the truth in the face of threats and adversity is truly incredible."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!