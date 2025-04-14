Model Emily Ratajkowski is 'disgusted literally' with all-female space flight

While many were praising the all-female space flight on Monday, supermodel Emily Ratajkowski said she was "disgusted" by the event.

The flight by the Blue Origin NS-31 lasted 11 minutes and flew up to 60 miles above the surface of the Earth. On the flight were Lauren Sanchez, the fiancée of Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos, journalist Gayle King, singer Katy Perry, and several others.

'I am disgusted, literally; I am disgusted.'

Ratajkowski blasted the flight as wasteful and pointless in a video on her TikTok account.

"That space mission this morning, that is end-times s**t. That is beyond parody," said Ratajkowski.

"And you say you care about Mother Earth and it's about Mother Earth, and you're going up in a spaceship that is built and paid for by a company that's single-handedly destroying the planet?" she added.

"Look at the state of the world and think about how many resources went into putting these women into space," Ratajkowski continued. "For what? What was the marketing there? ... I am disgusted, literally; I am disgusted."

Sanchez called the experience on the spaceflight "profound" after coming back down to Earth.

"I was up there and you see Earth and then you know it's completely black," she said, "but ... we got to see the moon, and it was in complete and utter darkness, and then you look back at Earth and it's like this jewel."

Some noted a funny moment when Bezos tripped and fell on his way to greeting the returned space travelers.

Ratajkowski has made headlines previously when she partnered with Planned Parenthood to promote its abortion provider services.

