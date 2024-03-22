Reagan shooter John Hinckley Jr. says he's 'a victim of cancel culture'

John Hinckley Jr., the man who decades ago was found not guilty by reason of insanity after shooting President Ronald Reagan, now claims that he has become "a victim of cancel culture," according to the New York Post.

Hinckley, who writes original music, sings, and plays guitar, has a YouTube channel with more than 36,000 subscribers.

He was scheduled to perform at a venue in Connecticut later this month, but the performance was postponed indefinitely, he told the New York Post. A post on the Instagram page of Hotel Huxley promoted the performance, but later, another post by the venue included a message that read, "YOU GUESSED IT: POSTPONED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE (They're killin us here)."

"I think that's fair to say: I'm a victim of cancel culture," he said, according to the Post. "It keeps happening over and over again." According to the outlet, Hinckley estimated that a dozen planned performances were nixed because "owners don't want the controversy."

"They book me and then the show gets announced and then the venue starts getting backlash," he said, according to the outlet. "The owners always cave, they cancel. It’s happened so many times, it's kinda what I expect," he said. "I don’t really get upset."

"I'm just not the person I used to be. I have a different mindset than I did long, long ago," Hinckley said, according to the outlet, which reported that he declined to elaborate or discuss the shooting. "I don’t want to dwell on the past," he said. "Let's stay in the present."

In a post on X, he wrote, "With all of my concerts canceled, it’s a fair statement to say I'm a victim of cancel culture!"





Reagan was not the only individual wounded when Hinckley perpetrated the shooting in 1981. According to secretservice.gov, "Hinckley fired six shots. One hit White House Press Secretary James Brady in the head. Another struck Metropolitan Police Officer Thomas Delahanty in the neck. Special Agent Tim McCarthy was hit in the abdomen as he turned to shield the president. Two shots ricocheted off the presidential limousine. It was one of those two shots that hit the president under his left arm, grazing a rib and narrowly missing his heart. The sixth shot traveled across the street and penetrated a window."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!