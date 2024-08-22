Rep. Bill Pascrell dead following illness, 2nd New Jersey congressman to die in office this year

Democrat Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. of New Jersey passed away at age 87 after a lingering respiratory illness.

Pascrell's family made the announcement on Wednesday morning from Pascrell's personal X account:

It is with deep sadness that we announce that Bill Pascrell Jr., our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away this morning. As our United States Representative, Bill fought to his last breath to return to the job he cherished and to the people he loved. Bill lived his entire life in Paterson and had an unwavering love for the city he grew up in and served. He is now at peace after a lifetime devoted to our great nation America.

According to reports, Pascrell had been suffering from a respiratory illness, causing him to be hospitalized for more than three weeks. At one point, he even required "breathing assistance," staff said.

Pascrell was released from the hospital earlier this month only to suffer a setback and return to a rehab facility a few days later, northjersey.com reported.

Many outlets described Pascrell as "feisty" and referred to his fierce animus against former President Donald Trump. NBC News reported that Pascrell fought to gain access to Trump's tax returns and noted how frequently Trump featured in his tweets.

For instance, on July 13 — roughly six hours before a would-be assassin shot a bullet through Trump's ear, missing his skull by mere millimeters — Pascrell tweeted: "Felony convictions by President George Washington to Obama and Biden: 0 Donald trump: 34."

Two hours after the deadly shooting, Pascrell took to X to denounce all forms of "political violence" and asked his followers to "pray for Donald Trump."

A lifelong resident of Paterson, New Jersey, the state's third-largest city, Pascrell joined what NBC News called the "rough-and-tumble" world of New Jersey politics in the 1970s and eventually worked his way up to Congress by 1996. For a while, he simultaneously served in the House of Representatives and as Paterson mayor, a practice that the outlet claimed was "common" in New Jersey at the time.

Pascrell was seeking a 15th term in congressional office at the time of his death. Because his death occurred more than 70 days before Election Day, Democratic county committee members can select his interim replacement, who will then ostensibly face current Republican nominee Billy Prempeh in November.

Pascrell is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Elsie Marie Botto, and their three children and five grandchildren.

Pascrell is not the only sitting New Jersey congressman to die this year. Back in April, Rep. Donald Payne Jr., a fellow Democrat, passed away following a heart attack likely precipitated by diabetes and high blood pressure.

Payne's former district will hold a special election on September 8 to determine Payne's replacement. Newark City Council President LaMonica McIver, a Democrat, is strongly favored over Republican nominee Carmen Bucco.

The winner of that race will have to defend the seat again roughly eight weeks later.

