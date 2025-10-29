Republicans enraged by weaponized FBI Arctic Frost investigation: 'Biden DOJ's Watergate'

New revelations show the extent of the investigation known as Arctic Frost into the alleged plot to overturn the 2020 election.

The Biden-era Federal Bureau of Investigation allegedly had a list of 160 Republican associates to investigate, according to the documents released by the Republican-controlled House Judiciary Committee.

President Donald Trump and his allies have accused the previous administration of trying to imprison Trump officials under the guise of the Arctic Frost investigation out of political motivation.

"New Arctic Frost documents reveal even further wide ranging investigation by Biden's DOJ to take down President Trump and his supporters," reads a post from the committee on social media.

The stated goal of the investigation was to find evidence that Trump allies "conspired to corruptly obstruct the United States Congress' certification of the 2020 Presidential election results by submitting allegedly fraudulent elector certificates."

In a media briefing Wednesday, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin said the new documents were obtained through a whistleblower and not from the FBI.

"This ought to be a chilling message to each and every American who loves this great country and believes in our constitutional system and equal justice under the law," Johnson said.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) shared more than 1,700 pages of documents.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas responded to the revelations on social media.

"Sen. Chuck Grassley just revealed that Jack Smith sent a subpoena to Verizon to tap my Senate office phone," he posted Wednesday afternoon. "This comes after learning that nearly 20% of Senate Republicans' cellphones, including mine, were also subpoenaed. Arctic Frost is the Biden DOJ's Watergate, and they need to be held accountable."

The targets of the investigation included White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino and senior trade counselor Peter Navarro, as well as the chief operating officer at Turning Point USA, the organization founded by Charlie Kirk.

