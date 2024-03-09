Researchers discover men are more likely than women to have sex with robots: Study

Researchers in Canada have reportedly found that men who harbor hateful feelings toward women are more likely to express serious interest in having sexual relations with robots. The development raises questions about the future of AI and its impact on our daily lives, according to Futurism.

The study that revealed these disturbing trends appeared in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships. The goal of the journal is to reportedly assess the connections between "preconceived beliefs about gender inequality, interest in casual sex, and social hierarchies." Additionally, it aims to investigate human behavior toward future robots.

The study analyzed data from 212 Canadian undergraduates from an unnamed university. Students answered several questions about different areas of interest, such as gender, social dominance, social hierarchy, sex, friendship, and other topics, per the report.

Futurism reported that one of the most alarming findings was that women generally expressed a deeper interest in having a platonic relationship with robots. However, many men whose views were described in the study as "hostile sexism" were more likely to express serious interest in having sex with robots. These men were also less interested in forming friendships with robots.

The study's co-author, Connor Leshner, who is a social psychology doctoral student at Trent University, said: "Generally, people find sex robots relatively unappealing, but men far and away are more interested in them than women, and this is especially stark when men view women as below them."

“I love studying these relationships with created and virtual partners, and I am currently writing manuscripts to compliment these findings on waifus (parasocial relationships with characters in media), and comparisons between hentai (drawn/animated erotica) and mainstream erotica,” Leshner told the PsyPost. “Technology influences us in so many ways, and with advances in things like AI and VR, it feels like we are at a crossroads for how the future of human relationships and sex will develop.”

“I’d like to one day get to a point where I am studying relationships with fictional partners in VR and how these compare to relationships in real life. I view VR as the next frontier in emerging technology, and wonder if these fictional relationships can provide the same need satisfaction and support as relationships in real life for the average person.”

“Relationships will continue to evolve as technology makes the virtual world more real, and we shouldn’t be concerned about or dislike those who choose alternative paths for relationships,” Leshner continued.

“People who prefer in-person connection will still choose that, and people who prefer connection with robots or fictional partners, platonic or otherwise, will choose that when the technology is agreeable to them. Whether the numbers of people with robot preferences shifts from .00001% to 1%, or even 10%, as long as their needs are met, and they engage with the technology ethically, I prefer to let them be happy.”

