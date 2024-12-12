Death of 3-year-old found hanging from belt in closet was an accident, police say

California police say that the death of a child found hanging by a belt in a closet was an accident.

The Bakersfield Police Department investigated the death of a 3-year-old for possible evidence of abuse or neglect but determined that it was an accident.

Police were called to an apartment on 38th Street at about noon in November 2023 for a report of a child who was not responsive after being found hanging in a closet. A warrant filed at Kern County Superior Court said police saw ligature marks on the child's neck.

An investigation found that the parents of the child were watching television when their 5-year-old daughter ran into the room screaming that the boy had died. The father tried to revive the boy through CPR.

Police said the daughter indicated that she, a 4-year-old boy, and the 3-year-old were playing with her father's belts when the boy choked the 3-year-old.

The boy was transported to a hospital where he was in critical condition, but determined to be brain dead. A GoFundMe later said that he had died from "a tragic accident."

The warrant said police seized an empty milk crate and electrical cords from the closet.

Bakersfield police Sgt. Eric Celedon said no charges were filed and added that the case was referred to Child Protective Services.



The parents were both in their twenties.

