Roses, romance, and a rip-off: Raunchy 'Bonnie and Clyde' reportedly steal from Mon Chéri restaurant — after risqué romp

Burglars not only stole from a restaurant in Arizona but also engaged in "bizarre" sexual relations on the premises, according to multiple reports.

A spokesperson for the Scottsdale Police Department told Blaze News that officers responded to a burglary report at the Mon Chéri restaurant around 10:00 a.m. Saturday.

'It's such a happy and positive place, so the fact that they did that on our establishment is just so disturbing.'

"Employees from the business called the police to report that two subjects were seen on camera around 3:50 a.m. forcing entry into the restaurant," police said.

Mon Chéri restaurant owner, Lexi Caliskan, told KSAZ-TV, "The first thing I noticed was that the whole stand was totally, like, torn apart. There were things all over."

"They damaged my two doors. So two doors need to be repaired or replaced. The actual registers are, like, just torn apart," the owner added.

Caliskan added to KSAZ that the suspects stole $450 in cash, the restaurant's iPhone, and a bottle of Bacardi rum.

However, before the couple broke into the restaurant, they reportedly had sex in a romantic floral display on the patio.

Caliskan told People magazine that the sexual acts were committed in a "romantic spot."

"We have a heart installation there, where our customers take Instagram photos," Caliskan explained, adding that the risqué incident was a "quick interaction" at the eye-catching rose display.

Caitlyn Sorensen, a Mon Chéri employee, told KPHO-TV, "We pulled up the surveillance, and we were disturbed, and who would do that? That's just gross. We don't want that here. And yeah, just, like, 'Why would you do that?'"

Sorenson continued, "It's such a happy and positive place, so the fact that they did that on our establishment is just so disturbing. Like, this isn't the place for it. Yes, we're full of romance and happiness, but that's not what we want here."

Video of the couple near the floral display at the restaurant was posted on the Mon Chéri Instagram page.

The security video was captioned, "Two love birds broke into our restaurant in Scottsdale this morning."

The couple reportedly got frisky in a heart-shaped display made of roses.

Caliskan told KNXV-TV, "They got caught in the moment, there's roses everywhere, maybe it was kind of romantic, but modern-day Bonnie and Clyde."

Caliskan added, "I was just blown away by a man and a woman, what he had done, he ate afterward, then continued to break into the property."

Bailee Turner, the assistant general manager at Mon Chéri, said of the alleged incident, "Bizarre, violating — really just weird."

Caliskan told KPNX-TV, "They violated our roses, and we’re just not OK with that."

The restaurant is asking the public to help identify the burglars.

Police have yet to apprehend any suspects and said the investigation is still active.

