RFK Jr. already has big plans for FDA, CDC under Trump

In a post-election interview on Wednesday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. revealed some of his plans for a major overhaul of the country’s key health agencies.

An MSNBC reporter asked RFK Jr. whether he will terminate “the top level federal service workers that are currently at" the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



“In some categories,” Kennedy responded. “There are entire departments, like the nutrition departments at FDA, that have to go.”

He said workers in certain departments, including nutrition, are “not doing their job” or “protecting our kids.”

“Why do we have Froot Loops in this country that have 18 or 19 ingredients, and you go to Canada, and it’s got two or three?” Kennedy questioned.

When asked whether he plans to eradicate any of the agencies, Kennedy replied, “To eliminate the agencies, as long as it requires congressional approval, I wouldn’t be doing that.”

Kennedy explained that he is confident he could “get the corruption out of the agencies.”

“It’s what I’ve been doing for 40 years. I’ve sued all those agencies. I have a PhD in corporate corruption, and that’s what I do. And once they’re not corrupt, once Americans are getting good science and are allowed to make their own choices, they’re going to get a lot healthier,” he added.

Less than a week before Election Day, Kennedy told NewsNation Trump’s plans for him in his future cabinet.

“President Trump has asked me to reorganize the federal health agencies. The agencies that have a portfolio that affects human health, which is CDC, [National Institutes of Health], FDA, as well as some of the agencies within the United States Department of Agriculture,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said he was asked by Trump to end corruption and conflicts of interest as well as “measurably reduce chronic disease in our children within two years.”

On Sunday, he remarked, “I want to be in the White House. And [Trump has] assured me that I’m going to have that.”

Kennedy stated that he had not yet decided whether he wants to head the United States Department of Health and Human Services.

“I want to be in the position where I’m most effective to end the chronic disease epidemic,” Kennedy continued. “And I’m confident that if I wanted to do HHS secretary, the president would fight like hell to make that happen.”

Last week, Vice President Kamala Harris slammed Kennedy as “someone who has routinely promoted junk science and crazy conspiracy theories.”

She called him the “exact last person in America who should be setting health care policy for America’s families and children.”